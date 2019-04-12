Athiran Review: A Mystery Movie That Takes An Anomalous Path!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, Atul Kulkarni, Prakash Raj, Renji Panicker Director: Vivek



Athiran's trailer was able to capture the minds of the viewers. It revealed that the film will have a mystery angle with psychological elements too. It assured that a tricky film is in store. Did Athiran turn out to be that box of surprises? Has the film managed to have the same brilliance that the teaser and trailer carried? Read Athiran review here to get answers for all of these.

Plot

Athiran's plot revolves around a peculiar mental asylum headed by Dr Benjamin. Nithya is one of the inmates of this asylum. A doctor named Kannan Nair visits this hospital for inspection as instructed by Trivandrum Medical College. What happens rest has been unveiled in the film.

Screenplay & Direction

When someone like PF Mathews is helming the scripting department, quality content is assured. The story of the film is by the director himself and it is a refreshing plot as far as Malayalam cinema is concerned. Those who are used to a whole lot of Hollywood movies with similar concept might find some resemblances form the films that they have. Nevertheless, the script refuses to be silly and does keep your intelligence involved. The mystery quotients have been wrapped up within most of the scenes, which helps in the movement of the film. However, there are some points where one could predict what's going to happen next.

Vivek, the debutant director has done a convincing job. It is not easy to package a film, which has its premise setup in an entirely different arena. He has been able to convince the audiences about the proceedings. The tricky narrative is impressive through which he holds the audiences till the end, where the mysteries get unveiled. The best part is that he overcomes some of the predictability with the intensity in which he has conceptualised some of the sequences.

Performances

The ever dependable Fahadh Faasil delivers a solid performance as Kannan Nair. He scores in each and every frame. Sai Pallavi does a fabulous job as Nithya. It is one of the well-written female characters of recent times and she has made the best use of the solid character that she received. Atul Kulkarni is completely convincing as Benjamin. Surabhi and Lena's performances deserve special mention. It is nice to see Prakash Raj in such a role, but it is poorly written to some extent.

Other Aspects

Anu Muthedathu's cinematography works deserve a special mention. He has been able to give that vintage feel with his frames itself. Songs by Jayahari are decent. Ghibran's BGM suits the mood of the movie extremely well. The editing work is indeed a tricky one in this film, which has worked out well.

Verdict

Athiran isn't a routine entertainer but it remarkably keeps us hooked with the intelligence in the narrative. It definitely offers a unique experience for Malayalam movie audiences.