    Brother’s Day Movie Review: This Prithviraj Flick Is An Average Affair!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    2.5/5
    Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Miya George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian
    Director: Kalabhavan Shajohn

    Brother's Day, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starring comedy-thriller, has finally hit theatres. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shahjohn, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of the year. Prithviraj is making a comeback to the comedy genre with Brother's Day, which has already grabbed the attention of audiences with its stellar star cast, interesting teaser, and songs.

    Has the Prithviraj Sukumaran movie lived up to the expectations? Read Brother's Day movie review here to know....

    Plot

    The movie begins with a flashback where a young boy kills his drunkard father and his friend, to save his younger sister. The story later shifts to present, into the life of Rony (Prithviraj), a simple young man who runs a catering company along with his best buddy Munna (Dharmajan).

    During one of their assignments, Rony meets Jema (Madonna Sebastian) and Chandi (Vijayaraghavan), and develops a bond with them. Parallel to Rony and Jema's story, we are introduced to the psycho character played by Prasanna, who blackmails women. What happens to Rony after he connects with the antagonist with the help of Santa (Aishwarya Lekshmi), forms the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Kalabhavan Shahjohn makes a decent debut as a scriptwriter and director with Brother's Day. The director has created a comedy thriller, which has both entertaining and thrilling moments to offer. The connections between the sub-plots are handled well without affecting the overall pace even though the movie begins and ends on a predictable note. The constant shifts from one back story to another and excessive usage of flashbacks are a bit exhausting.

    When it comes to comedy, a few situations work well while the others look forced and fall flat without making an impact. The emotional sequences go overboard after a certain point and end up being extremely melodramatic. The movie insists on women needing a saviour to escape this bad world, which is just an outdated idea. But when we consider the overall experience, Brother's Day is a watchable comedy-thriller.

    Performances

    Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Rony, has delivered an exceptional performance in the emotional moments and handles the action sequences really well. However, the actor's performance goes a little over the top in the comedy scenes, and he definitely needs to work on his comic timing. Prasanna who plays the main antagonist, brings the much-needed mystery element into his character with his balanced performance.

    The leading ladies, Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Lekshmi (even though her character looks repetitive), Mia George, and Prayaga Martin, have played their parts well. The rest of the star cast including Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijayaraghavan, Kottayam Nazir, Kunjan, etc., are good in their respective roles.

    Technical Aspects

    The good visualisation by Jithu Damodar makes Brother's Day an eye-pleasing watch. Akhilesh Mohan's editing is not up to the mark as the second half looks stretched and the movie is a bit lengthy.

    The songs composed by 4 Musics band and Nadhirshah are fine. But the background score, especially the tunes which are used for the thriller part of the movie, needed to be toned down a bit.

    Verdict

    Brother's Day is strictly an average comedy-thriller, which has its own strengths and shortcomings. Watch it if you are a huge fan of Prithviraj Sukumaran.

