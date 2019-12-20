Driving License Movie Review: A Complete Entertainment Package For This Christmas!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Driving License, the family entertainer marks the second outing of actor-filmmaker Prithviraj's home banner Prithviraj Productions. The actor himself plays the lead role along with National award-winner Suraj Venjaramoodu in the movie, which narrates the unique bond of a superstar and his biggest fan. Driving License marks Prithviraj's first collaboration with Honey Bee fame Lal Jr. The movie is scripted by writer-director Sachy.

Did the Prithviraj starrer impress the cine-goers? Read Driving License movie review...

Plot

Kuruvila (Suraj Venjaramoodu), the vehicle inspector is a diehard fan of superstar Hareendran (Prithviraj). He makes it a point to watch the first-day first show of all the films starring Hareendran and even watch them multiple times.

Kuruvila and Hareendran's paths cross after the superstar finds out that his driving license is missing, and tries to get a duplicate license. How the following incidents change the dynamics between the superstar and his biggest fan forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Lal Jr. and Sachy, the director-scriptwriter duo have successfully created a complete entertainment package, even though it is built around a wafer-thin storyline. Driving License deals with a very simple plot, but the crispy, engaging narrative which has the base of a solid screenplay, makes it an enjoyable watch. The movie, which mainly focusses on its two protagonists and their internal conflicts, occasionally tries to throw light on the current situation of the Malayalam film industry.

The writer-director duo has succeeded in adding layers to the lead characters, which has helped in creating a real confusion in the audiences about the actual protagonist and antagonist of the story at a certain point. However, the extreme melodrama and the attempts to give Hareendran a mass hero image fall flat sometimes. But the camaraderie between Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu is used well in the movie, which elevates the overall experience.

Performances

Prithviraj, who appears as superstar Hareendran scores with his extraordinary screen presence and excellent acting skills. The actor's matured performance in the emotional sequences has made the character more humane and relatable. Suraj Veanjaramoodu, who plays Kuruvila simply excels in the role of the diehard fan-turned-foe. The actor reminds us why he is considered one of the finest actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, with his brilliant performance.

The combination sequences between Prithviraj and Suraj are the major highlights of the movie. When it comes to the leading ladies, Mia George who appears as Kuruvilla's wife provides the much-needed comic relief. Deepti Sati, who essays the role of Hareendran's wife, has nothing much to do in her under-written role. The rest of the star cast, including Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Lalu Alex, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Nandu, Arun, Major Ravi, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

The great cinematography by Alex J Pulickal and Ranadive makes Driving License a stunning visual experience. The editing is up to the mark as the narrative of the movie is decently paced and engaging.

The songs, which are written by Santhosh Varma and composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira-Neha S Nair duo are decent and blends with the overall mood of the movie. The impressive background creates the perfect mood for the narrative.

Verdict

Driving License is a perfectly crafted film that succeeds in keeping the audiences engaged and entertained despite its wafer-thin plot. This Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer is the complete entertainment package for this Christmas.