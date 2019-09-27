English
    Ganagandharvan Movie Review: This Mammootty Movie Is Old Fashioned Yet Entertaining!

    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Mammootty, Mukesh, Innocent
    Director: Ramesh Pisharody

    Ganagandharvan, the family entertainer has marked Mammootty's first collaboration with Ramesh Pisharody, the actor-comedian turned director. Surprisingly, there was very less pre-release hype around the project, despite it being a Mammootty movie. However, the highly impressive teaser and trailer have definitely raised the expectations over Ganagandharvan, which revolves around the life of a ganamela singer.

    Has the Mammootty starrer impressed the film fanatics? Read Ganagandharvan movie review here to know

    Ganagandharvan Movie Review: This Mammootty Movie Is Old Fashioned Yet Entertaining!

    Plot

    Ullas (Mammootty) is a ganamela singer who works for the popular ganamela troupe Kalasadhan for the past 26 years. His family consists of his wife Mini (Vanditha Manoharan) and daughter Sowmya. However, Ullas's life takes a different turn after a girl named Sandra (Athulya) enters his life. How he handles the following incidents from the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Ramesh Pisharody, the director has created an engaging family entertainer, which revolves around a simple storyline. Pisharody and Hari P Nair, the writers, have opted for the old-fashioned treatment when it comes to the script, which affects the narrative negatively at various points. The story takes its own sweet time to build up in the first half, but the lag is compensated by some cleverly-handled comical sequences.

    The director has managed to bring out the best from his stellar star cast, and the brilliant performances save the day. The emotional sequences are also handled well and manage to create an impact. There are a few scenes which look totally unnecessary and affect the flow of the already slow narrative. Director Pisharody deserves special applause for the great portrayal of ganamela stages and lives of artists.

    Performances

    Mammootty delivers a brilliant performance as Kalasadhan Ullas. The megastar steals the show with his natural comic timing and amazing underplay in the emotional sequences. Newcomers Vanditha Manoharan, who plays Ullas's wife Mini and Athulya who appears as Sandra make a decent debut with the movie and score with matured performances.

    Devan, the senior actor, deserves special applause for his outstanding performance and amazing comic timing. The rest of the star cast, including Mukesh, Manoj K Jayan, Innocent, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Manianpilla Raju, etc., have also played their respective roles to near perfection.

    Technical Aspects

    Azhagappan, the senior cinematographer, does a decent job with the cinematography of the movie. Lijo Paul's editing is not up to the mark, as the slow pace affects the overall experience.

    Deepak Dev, the music director, scores with the catchy songs and amazing background score, which totally sinks in with the flow of the narrative.

    Verdict

    Ganagandharvan is an old-fashioned family entertainer which still succeeds in entertaining the audiences. Watch this Mammootty starrer without much expectations.

    ganagandharvan mammootty
