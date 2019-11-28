Happy Sardar Movie Review: A Colourful Entertainer That Lacks Soul!

Rating: 2.5 /5

Star Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Merin Philip, Sreenath Bhasi, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Javed Jaffrey, Siddique

Direction: Sudip Joshy - Geethika Sudip

Happy Sardar the romantic comedy which features Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by the newcomer duo Sudip Joshy - Geethika Sudip, features Poomaram fame Merin Philip as the female lead. Happy Sardar is a very crucial project for Kalidas, who is yet to make a mark in the Malayalam film industry as a bankable actor.

Did the romantic comedy impress the audiences? Read Happy Sardar movie review here to know...

Plot

Happy Singh (Kalidas Jayaram) is a happy-go-lucky young man who was born to Punjabi father Indrapal Singh (Javed Jaffrey) and Malayali mother (Praveena). He falls in love with Mary Kochara, the youngest daughter of Joyce Kochara (Siddique). Happy Sardar narrates how Happy and Mary win over each other's parents and get married with their blessings.

Story & Direction

Sudip Joshy and Geethika Sudip, the newcomer duo has made a decent directorial debut with Happy Sardar, which is an enjoyable entertainer. The director duo has succeeded in bringing up the interesting aspects of two different cultures on screen, pretty much authentically. The colourful visualisation and songs make the first half of Happy Sardar an enjoyable watch.

But at the same time, the movie has its own downsides. The love story of Happy and Mary is not established properly, thus fails to make the much-needed impact in the narrative. The tiff between the parents, on the other hand, feels stretched and overcooked. The emotional sequences in the second half lead to extreme melodrama, thus testing the patience of the audiences at points. Like in most of the Malayalam films, the comedy situations in this movie majorly depend on popular yesteryear dialogues, and it hardly makes any impact.

Performances

Kalidas Jayaram has delivered a decent performance as Happy Singh, and scores with his screen presence. Merin Philip, who appears as Mary, has also played her part well. But the pair lacks the much-needed chemistry onscreen, which negatively impacts the narrative.

Siddique and Javed Jaffrey, who played Mary and Happy's fathers, have excelled in their respective roles. The rest of the star cast, including Sreenath Bhasi, Siddhi Mahajankatti, Sharaffudheen, Praveena, Mala Parvathy, Balu Varghese, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Abhinandan Ramanujam, the director of photography has done a brilliant job by bringing the picturesque beauty of Kerala and Punjab to the silver screen with absolute perfection. Gopi Sundar's songs are fun yet forgettable. However, the musician has done a decent job with the background score.

Verdict

Happy Sardar might entertain the audiences who are looking for a mindless entertainer with some great visuals and decent songs. This Kalidas Jayaram starrer is a colourful entertainer that lacks soul.