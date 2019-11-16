    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Helen Movie Review: The New Name Of Survival!

      Star Cast: Anna Ben, Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David

      Direction: Mathukutty Xavier

      Vineeth Sreenivasan, the multi-faceted talent is back in the role of a producer with Helen, the recently released survival drama. Anna Ben, the Kumbalangi Nights fame actress appears as the titular character Helen. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Mathukutty Xavier has grabbed the attention of the audiences with its captivating trailer.

      Did the Anna Ben starrer impress the audiences? Read Helen movie review here to know....

      Plot

      Helen is a young, ambitious nursing graduate who is all set to migrate to Canada. She is raised by her loving father Paul (Lal) after the demise of her mother. Helen is doing a part-time job in a fast-food joint and is in a relationship with Azhar (Noble Babu Thomas). After an unexpected incident, she decides to stay back at her workplace and accidentally gets trapped inside a freezer. What happens to Helen forms the crux of the story.

      Script & Direction

      Newcomer Mathukutty Xavier makes a great debut with Helen, which is a gripping survival drama. The movie, which is scripted by director Mathukutty, along with Noble Babu Thomas and Alfred Kurian Joseph, has succeeded in instantly connecting with the audiences and keeping them engaged till the end. The heart-warming portrayal of a father-daughter relationship deserves a special mention.

      The struggles of Helen to escape from the freezer and the mental states of her terrified father and friends are also narrated convincingly without the overdosage of drama. However, the movie does fall into a slow pace and reminds of some renowned survival dramas, at certain points. But, the brilliant performances, clever writing and direction make Helen a totally fascinating survival drama.

      Performances

      Anna Ben, who plays Helen is truly the heart and soul of the movie. The young actress's performance as the girl trapped in a freezer is undoubtedly one of the finest performances by a leading lady in recent times. Lal, the senior actor who appears as Helen's loving father Paul, steals the show with his exceptional acting skills.

      Noble Babu Thomas, who is also the co-writer of the movie, makes a decent acting debut with his performance as Azhar. Aju Varghese finally gets a much-needed break from the side-kick roles with the character SI Ratheesh Kumar, and the actor has played his part well. The rest of the star cast, including Rony David, Binu Pappu, Bony Mary Mathew, etc., have played their parts well.

      Technical Aspects

      Anend C Chandran, the director of photography, has done a brilliant job with the amazing visualisation of the movie. The editing by Shameer Muhammed is decent.

      Shaan Rahman, the music director has done a good job with the songs. But the musician scores with the exceptional background score, which totally sets the perfect mood for the survival drama.

      Verdict

      Helen is a well-made survival drama that will keep the audiences engaged till the very end. Do watch it for the amazing performances by Anna Ben and the rest of the star cast.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
