Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu Review: A Fine entertainer Served In A Template!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Gokul Suresh Gopi, Rachel David, Manoj K Jayan, Innocent Director: Arun Gopi

Two celebrities who had made a sensational debut with their movies are teaming up for the first time with Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. Yes, Pranav Mohanlal and director Arun Gopy, are here with Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, which marks their second outing in Mollywood. Has the team struck gold the second time as well? Read the movie review here to know more.

Plot

Appu is a young guy who runs a home stay in Goa. He leads a happy life with his father, mother and a younger sister. A girl called Zaya comes in as a guest to his homestay and a silent romance blooms between them. But, the way ahead isn't as easy as it was expected.

Script & Direction

Arun Gopy's story has cliched-yet-interesting elements in it and they besuit the idea of making a youthful entertainer. The screenplay has followed a template format and thus, for all those who are used to such entertainers from other languages, they won't be in for much surprises. Nevertheless, the script has a decent dosage of elements to keep the proceedings engaged and thrilling, which are sure to work out well with the common audiences.

The approach of the film-maker is quite evident and it has been to built up the tempo with progression. the first half of the film had a light tone with the romantic elements blooming and the second half has been dedicated for the thrilling ride mixed with action and mass elements. The initial half had a fare share of lagging moments even though the romantic angle was interesting and fresh. But still, the redundancy and length had affected the viewing experience. However, the film shifts gears in the second half wherein which the tempo raises for a thorough entertainer with action and mass elements taking a good control and here is where Arun Gopy scores the maximum. Nevertheless, it can't be forgotten that the film's cliched elements do hinder the viewing experience. We know what's gonna happen next without a second thought.

Performances

Pranav Mohanlal appears as Appu and he has put up a good performance as the lead character. He looked energetic and confident in the role. Zaya David who plays the leading lady has done her pretty well and it is indeed a confident debut for the actress. Manoj K Jayan does his role pretty well and it was good to see him in the best of form. Gokul Suresh makes a praiseworthy appearance and he is sure to get applauses. Kalabhavan Shajohn lookes stunning in the trailer but his role has been left half-baked. Dharmajan does offer some good moments for laughter.

Other Aspects

Songs set to tune by Gopi Sunder are decent and the BGM has worked wonders. Peter Hein has done good job with the stunts even though they aren't anyway near his best. The CG & VFX works are below par, especially the one's in that train sequences are disappointing, which has affected the totality of the action sequence. Cinematography by Abhinandan Ramanajum works wonders for the film. Editing is good but still the length of the film does cause a concern

Verdict

Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu has the ingredients that entertainment loving audiences are seeking for. It may not be fresh or new but still it qualifies as a decent entertainer.