Ishq Movie Review: Not Just Another Love Story!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Shane Nigam, Ann Sheetal, Ratheesh Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Shine Tom Chacko Director: Anuraj Manohar

Ishq is a romantic thriller which features Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles. The movie is directed by newcomer Anuraj Manohar, the former assistant of B Unnikrishnan and Lijo Jose Pellissery. Ishq, which is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, is produced by Mukesh R Mehta, AV Anoop, and CV Sarathi, under the banner E4 Entertainment.

Did Ishq succeed in impressing the movie fanatics? Read the movie review to know...

Plot

Sachidanandan aka Sachi (Shane Nigam) is an IT professional who lives in Kochi with his mother and sister. Sachi is in a serious relationship with Vasudha, a Kottayam-based girl. One right, Sachi takes out Vasudha for a ride and the couple faces moral policing. What happens next and how Sachi sort out the issues form the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Anuraj Manohar, the newcomer makes an excellent debut with this well-made romantic thriller. Ishq deals with a very relevant social issue, and the director has made the film a highly engaging experience with some highly thrilling moments. Anuraj has also succeeded in bringing out the best from his actors and technicians, and the young director is definitely here to stay.

Ratheesh Ravi's well-constructed screenplay is the backbone of the movie. As the tagline says, Ishq is not just another love story. The major strength of the movie is the well-written characters and the strong narrative. The movie gets into a thriller mood after it enters the main plot, especially in the second half. The exceptional second half and well-made climax make the movie a complete edge-of-the-seat experience.

Performances

Shane Nigam once again proves that he is one of the finest young talents of Malayalam cinema with his brilliant portrayal of the character Sachi. Ann Sheetal, the leading lady surprises with her matured performance as Vasudha.

Shane Tom Chacko who essays the lead antagonist has played his role to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Leona Lishoy, Mala Parvathi, Jaffer Idukki, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Anarsha, the director of photography, has done a great job with excellent visualization, which creates a perfect backdrop for the romantic-thriller. Kiran Das, the editor deserves special mention for making the movie a very engaging experience, with his great editing skills.

Jakes Bijoy, who is one of the most underrated musicians of Malayalam cinema, has done a brilliant job with the music of the movie, especially the background score. The song 'Parayuvan Ithaadyamayi' which marks the Malayalam debut of renowned singer Sid Sriram, has already emerged as a chartbuster.

Verdict

Ishq is not just another love story but discusses a highly relevant social issue in a highly effective manner. Do watch it..!!