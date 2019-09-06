Ittymaani Made In China Movie Review: This Mohanlal Movie Is A One-time Watch!

Plot

Ittymaani (Mohanlal) hails from Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, but was born and bought up in China. He is a little greedy in nature and runs a business of duplicate Chinese products. Ittimany is unmarried and is actively searching for a suitable life partner. At one point, he decides to help Plamoottil Annamma (Raadhika Sarathkumar), a family friend who is totally ignored by her children. But things take a different turn after Annamma gets hospitalised, thus landing Ittymaani in trouble.

Script & Direction

Newcomer-duo Jibi and Joju, who scripted and directed Ittymaani Made In China, make a decent debut with the movie. The directors have managed to create an average family entertainer despite the storyline and approach being strictly old-school. Some comical and emotional sequences have worked out well, especially Mohanlal's combination scenes with KPAC Lalitha and Siddique.

But there are a few scenes and dialogues, which depend on adult jokes and demeaning remarks against elderly women, which is totally sickening. The Thrissur Malayalam slang is badly handled in the movie, as it brings an artificiality to the dialogues and is conveniently forgotten after a certain point. However, the climax conveys an important message without being preachy, which is commendable. In short, Ittymaani Made In China is a one-time watch, which has nothing new to offer.

Performances

Mohanlal, who plays Ittymaani and Ittimaathan, scores with his energetic performance and good screen presence. KPAC Lalitha, who appears as Ittymaani's mother Theyyaamma and Raadhika Sarathkumar, who plays the character Plamoottil Annamma, steal the show with their exceptional acting skills.

Siddique once again proves his exceptional skills in handling comical characters, with his portrayal of Fr. John Paul. Honey Rose, the leading lady, is totally wasted in an under-developed flower-pot role. The rest of the star cast including Aju Varghese, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Salim Kumar, Vinu Mohan, Kailash, etc., are fine in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Shaji Kumar, the 'Pulimurugan' fame cinematographer once again scores with the great visuals, which makes Ittymaani Made In China a colourful watch. Sooraj ES's editing is not up to the mark as there are a few sequences in the movie, which need to be removed.

The songs composed by 4 Musics band and Kailas Menon are just fine. Deepak Dev makes a mark with the decent background score, which elevates the overall experience.

Verdict

Ittymaani Made In China is a one-time watchable flick, which might entertain the family audiences. This Mohanlal movie might disappoint you if you are expecting a well-made comedy flick.