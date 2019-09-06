Ittymaani Made In China Movie Review: This Mohanlal Movie Is A One-time Watch!

Star Cast: Mohanlal, Vinu Mohan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Aju Varghese, Honey Rose
Director: Jibi
Ittymaani Made In China has finally hit theatres as Mohanlal's Onam release. The Complete Actor is making a comeback to the comedy genre with Ittymaani Made In China directed by newcomer-duo Jibi and Joju. The main attraction of the movie is definitely its stellar star cast, which includes the popular names of Malayalam and Tamil cinemas.
Has this Mohanlal movie lived up to the expectations of the audiences? Read Ittymaani Made In China movie review here to know our take....
