    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jack & Daniel Movie Review: Strictly For The Diehard Fans Of Dileep & Arjun Sarja!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      2.0/5

      Star Cast: Dileep, Arjun Sarja, Anju Kurian, Saiju Kurup, Innocent, Janardhanan

      Direction: SL Puram Jayasurya

      Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is back to the action hero avathar with his latest release, Jack And Daniel. The movie, which is an out-and-out thriller, marks the comeback of action king Arjun Sarja and director SL Puram Jayasurya to Malayalam cinema after a long hiatus. Jack And Daniel, which narrates the cat and mouse game between a thief and police officer, is expected to put Dileep right back on the success track.

      Did the Dileep-Arjun Sarja starrer impress the audiences? Read Jack And Daniel movie review here to know...

      Jack & Daniel Movie Review: Strictly For The Diehard Fans Of Dileep & Arjun Sarja!

      Plot

      Daniel Alexander (Arjun Sarja), an intelligent police officer is deputed to capture the robber who has stolen about 1700 Crores of black money within one and a half years. Within a few days, Daniel discovers that his culprit is none other than Jack (Dileep), a businessman. After a series of incidents, Jack realizes that Daniel has recognized him and thus begins the cat and mouse game between the duo.

      Script & Direction

      SL Puram Jayasurya, the writer-director has created a lazy action thriller, which can be simply termed as 'old wine in a new bottle'. The movie revolves around a story that is extremely familiar to the Malayali audiences. The weak screenplay, which is built over the wafer-thin plot, fails to keep the viewers engaged. Everything from the lead characters to supporting characters and situations is total clichés.

      Also, the writer-director has tried to keep the audiences entertained with plenty of misogynistic jokes, which is downright silly. The attempts to include the patriotic flavour in the boring narrative has also fallen flat. However, the director has done a good job with the casting of the movie, as the performance of the actors does make it a watchable experience.

      Performances

      Dileep has once again appeared as a character that he played several times in his acting career, a good-hearted thief. However, the actor does make a mark with his amazing screen presence and matured performance. Arjun Sarja, who plays Daniel, has excelled in his role and is undoubtedly the best choice for the character.

      Anju Kurian, the leading lady has nothing much to do in her insignificant role. Saiju Kurup and Ashokan scores in a few comedy scenes with their amazing comical timing. The rest of the star cast, including Innocent, Janardhanan, Suresh Kumar, Ponnamma Babu, etc., are good in their respective roles.

      Technical Aspects

      Sivakumar Vijayan, the NGK fame cinematographer has done a great job with the visuals of the movie. The editing by John Kutty is not up to the mark. Peter Hein, the action choreographer once again scores with the amazing action sequences of the movie.

      The songs composed by Shaan Rahman are just okay. The background score by National award-winner Gopi Sundar is decent.

      Verdict

      Jack & Daniel is an old wine served in an old bottle. This action thriller is strictly for the diehard fans of Dileep and Arjun Sarja.

      Read more about: dileep arjun sarja
      Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 23:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 15, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue