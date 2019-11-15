Jack & Daniel Movie Review: Strictly For The Diehard Fans Of Dileep & Arjun Sarja!

Rating: 2.0 /5

Star Cast: Dileep, Arjun Sarja, Anju Kurian, Saiju Kurup, Innocent, Janardhanan

Direction: SL Puram Jayasurya

Dileep, the Janapriyanayakan of Malayalam cinema is back to the action hero avathar with his latest release, Jack And Daniel. The movie, which is an out-and-out thriller, marks the comeback of action king Arjun Sarja and director SL Puram Jayasurya to Malayalam cinema after a long hiatus. Jack And Daniel, which narrates the cat and mouse game between a thief and police officer, is expected to put Dileep right back on the success track.

Did the Dileep-Arjun Sarja starrer impress the audiences? Read Jack And Daniel movie review here to know...

Plot

Daniel Alexander (Arjun Sarja), an intelligent police officer is deputed to capture the robber who has stolen about 1700 Crores of black money within one and a half years. Within a few days, Daniel discovers that his culprit is none other than Jack (Dileep), a businessman. After a series of incidents, Jack realizes that Daniel has recognized him and thus begins the cat and mouse game between the duo.

Script & Direction

SL Puram Jayasurya, the writer-director has created a lazy action thriller, which can be simply termed as 'old wine in a new bottle'. The movie revolves around a story that is extremely familiar to the Malayali audiences. The weak screenplay, which is built over the wafer-thin plot, fails to keep the viewers engaged. Everything from the lead characters to supporting characters and situations is total clichés.

Also, the writer-director has tried to keep the audiences entertained with plenty of misogynistic jokes, which is downright silly. The attempts to include the patriotic flavour in the boring narrative has also fallen flat. However, the director has done a good job with the casting of the movie, as the performance of the actors does make it a watchable experience.

Performances

Dileep has once again appeared as a character that he played several times in his acting career, a good-hearted thief. However, the actor does make a mark with his amazing screen presence and matured performance. Arjun Sarja, who plays Daniel, has excelled in his role and is undoubtedly the best choice for the character.

Anju Kurian, the leading lady has nothing much to do in her insignificant role. Saiju Kurup and Ashokan scores in a few comedy scenes with their amazing comical timing. The rest of the star cast, including Innocent, Janardhanan, Suresh Kumar, Ponnamma Babu, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Sivakumar Vijayan, the NGK fame cinematographer has done a great job with the visuals of the movie. The editing by John Kutty is not up to the mark. Peter Hein, the action choreographer once again scores with the amazing action sequences of the movie.

The songs composed by Shaan Rahman are just okay. The background score by National award-winner Gopi Sundar is decent.

Verdict

Jack & Daniel is an old wine served in an old bottle. This action thriller is strictly for the diehard fans of Dileep and Arjun Sarja.