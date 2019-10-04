    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jallikattu Movie Review: Take A Bow, Lijo Jose Pellissery And Team!

      By
      |
      Rating:
      4.0/5
      Star Cast: Sabumon Abdusamad, Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran
      Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

      Jallikattu, the much-awaited Lijo Jose Pellissery movie, which created quite a stir on the international movies platform, has finally hit theatres. The movie, which received rave reviews at various international film festivals, has already been considered as the face of the changing Malayalam cinema. Jallikattu, which is based on S Harish's short story Maoist, is scripted by the writer himself along with R Jayakumar.

      Jallikattu Movie Review: Take A Bow, Lijo Jose Pellissery And Team!

      Did the Lijo Jose Pellissery movie succeed in living up to the expectations? Read Jallikattu movie review here to know....

      Plot

      Varkeychan (Chemban Vinod Jose), the butcher of the village, brings a buffalo for slaughter. But before he could slaughter it, the buffalo runs away, creating huge chaos in the village. Jallikattu revolves around how the villagers, who consider controlling the buffalo as a matter of their pride and masculinity, handle the situation.

      Script & Direction

      Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu's director, once again proves that he is one of the finest filmmakers of his generation, with this brilliantly crafted cinematic experience. The master craftsman shows the exceptional command he has over his craft with this scintillating movie, which narrates the battle between a wild animal and the beast within us. Director Lijo has completely succeeded in bringing out the best from his extraordinary star cast, which has a lot of fresh faces and technical crew.

      Scriptwriters S Harish and A Jayakumar, have done an equally excellent job. The basic plot, which is more of a situation, is layered with various societal elements, including politics, religion, moral policing, etc. The brilliant dialogues too deserve special mention. In short, Jallikattu is not the story of the sophisticated humans, but the movie narrates the reality about the beasts within us.

      Performances

      The star cast, which includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Antony Varghese, Santhy Balachandran, Sabumon Abdusamad, Jaffer Idukky, totally shines in their respective roles despite getting very limited screen time. The exceptionally talented fresh faces have done equally brilliant jobs.

      Technical Aspects

      Jallikattu is undoubtedly one of the finest Malayalam films ever made when it comes to the technical aspects. Gireesh Gangadharan, the cinematographer of the movie, totally deserves all awards and accolades of the year for the glorious visualisation of the movie.

      Prashant Pillai once again shines with the extraordinary music score, especially the highly haunting theme music of Jallikattu. Deepu Joseph, the editor of the movie, and Renganaath Ravee, the sound designer, too deserve special applause for their amazing work in the movie.

      Verdict

      Jallikattu can simply be called as the face of new-age Malayalam cinema. Take a bow, Lijo Jose Pellissery and team.

      Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
