Janamaithri Movie Review: Don't Miss This Complete Laugh Riot!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Sabumon Abdusamad, Indrans Director: John Manthrickal

Janamaithri is the comedy entertainer which features Saiju Kurup in the lead role. The movie marks the directorial debut of John Manthrickal, the young writer. Janamaithri is produced by actor-producer Vijay Babu under the banner Friday Film House.

Has the movie succeeded in impressing the audiences? Read Janamaithri movie review here to know....

Plot

Sub Inspector Shibu (Indrans), Lawrence (Manikandan Pattambi), and Ashraf (Sabumon) are the cops of Paramedu police station. The police team begins a mission named 'Oru Chayakku Oru Jeevan', a programme which is introduced to develop a bond between the Kerala police and commoners. Samyukthan (Saiju Kurup), a marketing executive gets the first glass of tea from the police team. However, things take a different turn when the police team's tea puts Samyukthan in trouble.

Script & Direction

John Manthrickal, the script writer has made a great debut with Janamaithri, which is a total fun ride. The director has succeeded in making an excellent comedy entertainer, which can be enjoyed by the audiences of all age groups. Director John has also co-written the movie along with James Sebastian, and the writer duo have made sure that the fun-filled narrative revolves around a solid plot.

The characters are neatly developed and the casting is absolutely on point. Director John has made the complete use of the exceptional actors in the star cast. But the movie doesn't give much space to the female characters, which is disappointing. However, it is truly delight to watch a well-scripted comedy film, which does not rely on vulgar jokes, after ages.

Performances

Saiju Kurup, who plays Samyukthan and Indrans, who appears as SI Shibu, once again reminds that they are two of the most under-rated actors of Malayalam cinema, with their exceptional performances and comic timing. Both these actors totally deserve more attention from the film-makers and audiences.

The rest of the star cast, including Sabumon, Vijay Babu, Irshad, Manikandan Pattambi, Sruthi Jayan, have played their respective roles to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Vishnu Narayanan's excellent visuals makes this fun-filled entertainer a complete visual treat. Lijo Paul, the editor has done a great job by making the movie a completely engaging watch.

Shaan Rahman, the talented musician scores once again with his amazing background score. The lively, comical background score adds the perfect mood to Janamaithri, and makes it more enjoyable.

Verdict

Janamaithri is a complete laugh riot which will surely cater to the audiences from all age groups. Don't miss this this one.