English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    June Movie Review: This One Leave A Smile On Your Faces!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Joju George, Rajisha Vijayan, Aswathi Menon, Arjun Ashokan, Sarjano Khalid
    Director: Ahmed Kabir

    June is the coming-of-age movie, which features young actress Rajisha Vijayan in the title role. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Ahammed Kabeer, is bankrolled by actor-producer Vijay Babu for the banner Friday Film House. Interestingly, Rajisha Vijayan has appeared in six different get-ups in the movie, which marks the debut of 15 newcomers.

    June Movie Review: This One Leave A Smile On Your Faces!

    Plot

    The movie depicts the story of the titular character June, and her journey from a naïve teenager to a confident young woman. The movie focusses on how June’s relationships with her parents and friends evolve and depict the various aspects of her life including the first love, heartbreak, the beginning of a new career, and marriage.

    Script & Direction

    Director Ahammed Kabir has scripted the movie himself, along with Jeevan Baby Mathew and Libin Varghese. The writers have succeeded in creating a pretty enjoyable movie experience, which entertains the audiences with its subtle fun moments as well as some heart-warming sequences.

    Even though some of the scenes were a little over-the-top, director Ahammed Kabir’s skill full execution keeps the audiences engaged throughout the film. While the movie seems a bit old-school at certain points, the director successfully overcame all those shortcomings with a bit long yet appealing climax.

    Performances

    Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the titular character June, has essayed her role to near perfection. The actress has portrayed the transformations of her character with absolute ease. Joju George and Ashwathi Menon, who essay June’s parents, shine in their minimal yet strong roles.

    Arjun Ashokan, who played Anand and Sarjano Khalid, who appeared as Noel, excelled in their respective roles. Special applause to the casting team, as the movie has presented a bunch of promising newcomers, who played their respective roles perfectly.

    Other Technical Aspects

    The amazing visuals by the cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus and catchy songs & appealing background score by Ifthi are the major highlights of this breezy entertainer. Special applause to costume designer Stephy Xaviour and make-up artist Ronex Xavier for creating different looks for the lead actress Rajisha Vijayan, which totally defined the journey of her character.

    Verdict

    Rajisha Vijayan shines as the titular character June in this breezy, coming-of-age flick. An enjoyable watch which will a smile on your faces.

    Read more about: june rajisha vijayan
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue