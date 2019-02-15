June Movie Review: This One Leave A Smile On Your Faces!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Joju George, Rajisha Vijayan, Aswathi Menon, Arjun Ashokan, Sarjano Khalid Director: Ahmed Kabir

June is the coming-of-age movie, which features young actress Rajisha Vijayan in the title role. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Ahammed Kabeer, is bankrolled by actor-producer Vijay Babu for the banner Friday Film House. Interestingly, Rajisha Vijayan has appeared in six different get-ups in the movie, which marks the debut of 15 newcomers.

Plot

The movie depicts the story of the titular character June, and her journey from a naïve teenager to a confident young woman. The movie focusses on how June’s relationships with her parents and friends evolve and depict the various aspects of her life including the first love, heartbreak, the beginning of a new career, and marriage.



Script & Direction

Director Ahammed Kabir has scripted the movie himself, along with Jeevan Baby Mathew and Libin Varghese. The writers have succeeded in creating a pretty enjoyable movie experience, which entertains the audiences with its subtle fun moments as well as some heart-warming sequences.

Even though some of the scenes were a little over-the-top, director Ahammed Kabir’s skill full execution keeps the audiences engaged throughout the film. While the movie seems a bit old-school at certain points, the director successfully overcame all those shortcomings with a bit long yet appealing climax.



Performances

Rajisha Vijayan, who plays the titular character June, has essayed her role to near perfection. The actress has portrayed the transformations of her character with absolute ease. Joju George and Ashwathi Menon, who essay June’s parents, shine in their minimal yet strong roles.

Arjun Ashokan, who played Anand and Sarjano Khalid, who appeared as Noel, excelled in their respective roles. Special applause to the casting team, as the movie has presented a bunch of promising newcomers, who played their respective roles perfectly.



Other Technical Aspects

The amazing visuals by the cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus and catchy songs & appealing background score by Ifthi are the major highlights of this breezy entertainer. Special applause to costume designer Stephy Xaviour and make-up artist Ronex Xavier for creating different looks for the lead actress Rajisha Vijayan, which totally defined the journey of her character.



Verdict

Rajisha Vijayan shines as the titular character June in this breezy, coming-of-age flick. An enjoyable watch which will a smile on your faces.