Kakshi Amminipilla Movie Review: This Asif Ali Movie Will Make You Think!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Asif Ali, Ahmed Sidhique, Basil Joseph, Vijayaraghavan, Ashwathy Manoharan Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Kakshi Amminipilla is the comedy drama movie which features Asif Ali in the lead role. Actor-writer Ahmed Sidhique essays the titular character Amminipilla in the movie, which features Fara Shibla as the female lead. Kakshi Amminipilla is directed by newcomer Dinjith Ayyathan and scripted by Sanilesh Sivan. The movie is produced by Riju Rajan, under the banner Zarah Films.

Has the movie succeeded in impressing the audiences? Read Kakshi Amminipilla movie review here to know...

Plot

Amminipilla aka Shajith Kumar (Ahmed Sidhique), a Thalassery-based NRI is forced by his traditional family to get married to a girl whom he hasn't met. He instantly hates his wife Kanthi Sivadasan (Fara Shibla), a plus-sized woman, who is totally opposite to his concepts of an 'ideal' wife. Finally, after a few months of marriage, Amminipilla files for divorce with the help of advocate-politician Pradeepan Manjodi (Asif Ali). How Pradeepan uses this divorce case in his favour forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Newcomer Dinjith Ayyathan makes a decent directorial debut with Kakshi Amminipilla. The movie deserves applause for portraying a leading lady who is totally comfortable in her own skin. Director Dinjith Ayyathan and writer Sanilesh Shivan have succeeded in creating a relatable film, even though a few portions remind of the popular Bollywood movie Dum Lagake Haisha. The Thalassery accent is used well in the dialogues, even though it looks forced at parts.

The director-writer duo has stayed away from the clichés when it comes to handling a subject based on body shaming and fat phobia. However, a few important factors, especially the attempt to show Kanthi's love towards Amminipilla fall flat as they are not explored enough, and the movie ends with so many unanswered questions. Even though Kakshi Amminipilla offers a good laugh at certain points, the humour element is not used effectively in the narrative.

Performances

Asif Ali, who plays Adv. Pradeepan, finally gets a break from the 'unemployed youth' characters. Asif shows immense growth as an actor with his energetic yet controlled performance. Ahmed Sidhique, who plays Amminipilla makes the role of the man-child memorable, with his decent performance.

Fara Shibla, the newcomer who appears as Kanthi, has played her part to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Basil Joseph, Ashwathy Manoharan, Mamukoya, Vijayaraghavan, Sudheesh, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Bahul Ramesh, the cinematographer has done a great job by creating a perfect backdrop for the movie, with his amazing visuals. Sooraj ES's editing is not up to the mark, as the movie loses grip in the second half and ends with loose ends.

The songs, composed by newcomer Arun Muraleedharan totally matches up with the flow of the narrative. Jakes Bejoy's background score totally goes hand-in-hand with the overall mood of the film.

Verdict

Kakshi Amminipilla is a decent film which explores the concepts of arranged marriage and divorce. If you ignore the loose ends, this Asif Ali starrer will surely make you think!