Kalki Movie Review: The Tovino Thomas Starrer Is For Audiences Who Missed Mass Movies!

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Samyuktha Menon, Saiju Kurup, Sudheesh, Harish Uthaman Director: Praveen Prabharam

Kalki is the mass-action movie which features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Praveen Prabharam, features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Kalki, which is jointly scripted by Sujin Sujathan and director Praveen, is produced by Suvin K Varkey and Prashob Krishna, under the banner Little Big Films.

Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Kalki movie review here to know...

Plot

Nanjankotta village is ruled by Amarnath (Shivajith), the leader of a political party named DYP, and his brother Appu (Vini Viswalal). The cops of the Janamaithri police station of that area are unable to do their duties peacefully, due to the constant interference from the DYP members. However, things change after the Sub Inspector of Nanjankotta police station commits suicide, and another police officer named 'K' (Tovino Thomas) takes over the charge.

Script & Direction

Praveen Prabharam, the young director makes a decent debut with Kalki, which is an out-and-out mass entertainer. He has created a fictional world and a typical mass hero, pretty much convincingly. Director-writer Praveen and co-writer Sujin Sujathan chose to tell the cliched story in the usual format of mass-action entertainers. All these factors make Kalki a watchable mass entertainer, which has nothing extraordinary to offer.

Even though the cat & mouse game between the aggressive police officer and ruthless political leader is portrayed effectively, the movie lacks the much necessary energy and entertainment factor at certain points. While a few characters are neatly developed, others are totally ignored and wasted (for eg: the character played by Samyuktha Menon). The dialogues, which are supposed to evoke emotions in the audiences, are only effective at parts.

Performances

Tovino Thomas, who appears as the central character, Inspector K, creates an impact with his highly energetic performance. The actor totally shines as the aggressive police officer. His dialogue delivery and body language are absolutely on point. Samyuktha Menon, who appears as Dr. Sangeetha delivers a decent performance in her under-written role. But the actress needs to work on her dialogue delivering skills.

Shivajith, who newcomer has delivered a convincing as the main antagonist Amarnath. Harish Uthaman, who appears as Ummar scores with his exceptional screen presence, but his dialogue delivery is a let-down. The rest of the star cast, including Saiju Kurup, Vinu Viswalal, KPAC Lalitha, James Elia, Aparna Nair, Anjali Nair, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Goutham Shankar's excellent visuals creates a perfect backdrop for the out-and-out mass entertainer. The editing is not upto the mark, as Kalki lacks the much-needed crispiness at certain points.

Mafia Sasi, Dileep Subbarayan, Supreme Sundar, and Anparivu, the action choreographers score with the brilliant action sequences. The music by Jakes Bejoy, especially the highly effective background score has played a huge role in creating the perfect mood for the movie.

Verdict

Kalki will surely entertain the audiences, who are totally into mass-action entertainers. This Tovino Thomas movie is a watchable flick, which has its own strengths and flaws.