Kamala Movie Review: This Aju Varghese Starrer Is An Edgy Thriller!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Star Cast: Aju Varghese, Ruhani Sharma, Anoop Menon, Biju Sopanam, Sunil Sukhada

Direction: Ranjith Sankar

Kamala is the suspense thriller which is written and directed by the renowned filmmaker Ranjith Sankar. Aju Varghese, the popular actor is playing the first lead role of his acting career in the movie, which features newcomer Ruhani Sharma in the titular role, Kamala. The movie has garnered the attention of the audiences much before its release, with the captivating trailer.

Did the Aju Varghese starrer impress the audiences? Read Kamala movie review here to know...

Plot

Safar (Aju Varghese) is a broker who is involved with real estate and automobile dealings. Even though he is not highly educated, Safar is extremely shrewd and cunning in nature. He reaches the Arukaani, a village in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border for a land deal. There he meets Kamala (Ruhani Sharma), a cyber friend whom he has never met before. However, Safar's life takes a different turn with Kamala's entry. What is in store for Safar?

Script & Direction

Ranjith Sankar, the writer-director of the movie has succeeded in making an engaging thriller, by maintaining the suspense elements right from the beginning to the end. The first half of the movie introduces and establishes the character Safar, which helps the audiences connect with the story and character almost instantly. But Kamala, the titular character is introduced with a touch of mystery, which makes the narrative more thrilling.

Even though there are very limited characters in the movie and the narrative mostly revolves around Safar and Kamala, the writer-director has made the movie totally engaging with his clever writing and execution. However, Kamala has its own little flaws as well. The movie tries to touch several issues from the misogyny to general politics, it never really gets into any of these in detail or makes an impact.

Performances

Aju Varghese has wonderfully rediscovered himself as an actor with the character Safar. The actor has excelled in this well-written role, and amazes with his transformation. Ruhani Sharma, the newcomer has played the character Kamala, which has a touch of mystery, to near perfection. However, the lip-sync issues do affect her performance at certain points. The rest of the star cast, including Anoop Menon, Sunil Sukhada, Biju Sopanam, Sreeja Shyam, Rajendran, etc., have played their parts well.

Technical Aspects

Shehnad Jalal's excellent cinematography creates the perfect backdrop for the engaging thriller. The perfect editing makes the narrative perfectly-paced. Anand Madusoodanan, the music director has done a great job with the songs and highly effective background score.

Verdict

Kamala is an edgy thriller that will keep the audiences engaged from the beginning to the climax. This Aju Varghese-Ranjith Sankar movie is worth a watch.