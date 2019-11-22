Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha Movie Review: This Asif Ali Movie Will Make You Smile & Think!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Star Cast: Asif Ali, Veena Nandakumar, Basil Joseph, Jaffer Idukky

Direction: Nizam Basheer

Asif Ali is back with a boy-next-door character with Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, which is touted to be a simple romantic comedy. The actor is joining hands with the debutant filmmaker Nizam Basheer for the project, which is said to be a different take on the different aspects of marriage. Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha features Veena Nandakumar, the Kadamkadha fame actress as the female lead.

Did the Asif Ali starrer succeeded in meeting the expectations of the audiences? Read Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha movie review here, to know...

Plot

Sleevachan (Asif Ali) is a 35-year-old farmer who hails from a small town. He was brought up by his mother and four elderly sisters who love him dearly. Being an extremely shy and underconfident man, Sleevachan has never really thought of getting married.

However, he finally gets married to the city-bred Rincy (Veena Nandakumar), just to fulfil the duties towards his unwell mother. But the problems arise after Sleevachan and Rincy fail to consummate their marriage. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Director Nizam Basheer makes a great debut with Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, which deals with the least-discussed marital issues, with absolute sensitivity. The director, along with the scriptwriter has Aji Peter Thankam, has created an extremely enjoyable film, which discusses the importance of sex education, pre-marital counselling, and consensual sex with absolute maturity.

The movie deserves a special applause for never relying on insensitive adult jokes to make the narrative entertaining, despite having the possibilities to do so. The gender equations are portrayed brilliantly. Even though there are so many popular love-after-marriage stories in Malayalam cinema, Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha stands out with its matured and sincere take on marriage and relationships.

Performances

Asif Ali is undoubtedly the best choice for the role of Sleevachan. The actor has made the character totally memorable with his earnest, balanced performance. Veena Nandakumar has done a great job in the role of Rincy, the modern young woman to near perfection. The actress has portrayed the dilemmas of a patient, understanding wife with total brilliance.

The rest of the star cast, including Jaffer Idukky, director-turned-actor Basil Joseph, Rony David, Manohari Joy, Raveendran, etc., have played their parts well.

Technical Aspects

Abhilash Shankar, the cinematographer has done a brilliant job with the stunning visuals of Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha. Noufal Abdulla's effective editing makes the movie an engaging watch.

The songs, composed by William Francis are good. The excellent background which is intelligently used in the narrative totally elevates the overall experience.

Verdict

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha is a beautiful, sensitive take on the least-discussed aspects of marriage and love after marriage. This Asif Ali movie will definitely make you smile and think.