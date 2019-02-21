Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel Review: A Neat & Proper Entertainer!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Dileep, Mamta Mohandas, Priya Anand, Siddique, Saiju Kurup Director: B Unnikrishnan

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has Dileep as its protagonist and this time he is appearing as a lawyer with a defect. B Unnikrishnan is trying his hands at a different genre and has this combination worked out pretty well? Go through our review on Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel to get the answer.

Plot

The core plot of the movie revolves around Balan Vakeel, who is a lawyer dealing with just petty cases. He has a stammering problem, which many consider as his weakness. There comes a situation when he has to arrange a lot of money and he comes across a demand of sending a legal notice to a person, which leads him to big trouble.

Screenplay & Direction

B Unnikrishnan, who is known for his thrillers steps into a different zone with Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, especially in the first half of the film, which has some light-hearted humour. However, the main track is something different and the seeds for that prominent track are sown initially.

The screenplay is well-structured with the first half dedicated to Balan Vakeel's introduction, his life and problems. The writer in B Unnikrishnan triggers the pace in the second half, where he enters his forte of thriller with an array of intriguing sequences that keep the audiences hooked. Despite the cliches, the script has the mettle for a neat entertainer.

B Unnikrishnan has packaged the film in a desired way and he hasn't tried anything new or unique, and sticks to the basics to deliver a proper entertainer. There are lagging moments in the first half of the film which could have been handled in a better way. But the acceleration in the second half makes you forget all those. He has been able to bring in the humour elements as well as thriller elements in the right order, which is not that easy to be done.

Performances

Dileep has done the role with utmost perfection and it's not easy to do a character with stammering issues. The actor does that with near perfection and the continuity that he maintains is spot on. Mamta Mohandas gets a well-written role to play and she excels in the same. Priya Anand too has done her part pretty well. Suraj Venjaramoodu and Aju Varghese join hands with Dileep to give some neat and clean laughs. Siddique scores yet again with a role, which is something unique. Renji Panicker, Lena, etc., are also a part of the star cast and are adequate.

Other Aspects

The songs are good enough and the BGM works by Gopi Sunder, especially in the second half of the movie is spot on. Cinematography works were good. The editing could have been a bit more fine, especially in the first half, which was found to be a bit lengthy. The stunts were a bit over the top and it could have been toned down a bit.

Verdict

The tag entertainer befits Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel as the pre-requisites for that label are there in this film in the desired proportions.