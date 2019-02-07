Kumbalangi Nights Movie Review: Don’t Miss This One!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi Director: Dileesh Pothan

Kumbalangi Nights, the multi-starrer flick has garnered the attention of movie fanatics with its unique posters and captivating trailer. Fahadh Faasil is back with a negative role in the movie, which features Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Mathew Thomas in the lead roles. Kumbalangi Nights is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, who has also produced the movie along with Nazriya Nazim and Dileesh Pothan.

Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read the movie review to know…

Plot

Bobby (Shane Nigam), Shaji (Soubin Shahir) and their half-brothers lead a simple life in a small, old house in Kumbalangi. While working for a fishing firm, Bobby falls in love with tourist guide Baby Mol (Anna Ben). Baby Mol’s family runs a homestay and her elder sister (Grace Antony) recently got married to Shammy (Fahadh Faasil). Bobby’s brothers take the marriage proposal to Baby Mol’s family only to get rejected by Shammy, who points out that the brothers are ill-reputed and Bobby is unemployed. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

National Award-winner Syam Pushkaran has done a brilliant job as the writer of the movie. While the first half is dedicated to defining each and every character, the plot is the king in the second half. A special kudos to the writer for creating the characters of the film, especially Shammy, played by Fahadh Faasil. The writer has succeeded in keeping the audiences engaged with the exceptional narration and finally surprising with a captivating climax twist.

Madhu C Narayanan, the newcomer has made a grand debut as the director of the project and is definitely here to stay. The director succeeded in executing the well-packed script with total perfection, thus making it a totally unforgettable movie experience.

Performances

The star of the movie is none other than Fahadh Faasil, who portrayed the role of Shammy, the menacing antagonist to near perfection. The actor once again reminds us why he is considered as the best actor of his generation, with the truly mind-blowing performance.

Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Mathew Thomas, who played the roles of the protagonists, score with the excellent portrayal of their respective characters. Newcomer Anna Ben has delivered a decent performance as Baby Mol. Grace Antony, who played Shammy’s wife, has shined in her small-yet-noticeable role.

Other Aspects

Sushin Shyam, the music director has done a great job with the excellent background score which created the perfect mood for the movie, and the catchy songs.

Shyju Khalid, the talented cinematographer has created a beautiful backdrop for the movie with the exceptionally beautiful visualization. Saiju Sreedharan scores with the flawless editing. Special applause to the audio department for the brilliant sound design, and the costume department for the excellent job.

Verdict

Kumbalangi Nights stands out with the unique way of storytelling and some stellar performances by the actors, especially Fahadh Faasil. Don’t miss this one..!!