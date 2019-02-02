Lonappante Mamodheesa Movie Review: Watch It For Jayaram’s Brilliant Performance!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Lonappante Mamodheesa, which is touted to be a feel-good entertainer, is truly a crucial film for Jayaram. The senior actor is essaying a small-town watch mechanic in this Leo Thaddeus directorial, which narrates the story of Lonappan and his struggles. Jayaram is sharing the screen with the popular actress Shanthi Krishna after a very long gap, in the movie. Has Lonappante Mamodheesa succeeded in bringing back the vintage Jayaram? Read the movie review to know…

Plot

Lonappan is a middle-aged man who leads a simple life with his three unmarried sisters. Even though he runs a watch repairing shop along with his assistant Shameer, Lonappan has already lost interest in his job. After a series of interesting events, Lonappan decides to pursue his childhood passion, storytelling.









Script & Direction



Leo Thaddeus, the director has succeeded in delivering a decent feel-good entertainer. The simple yet effective narrative makes an instant connection with the audiences. The love and warmth between the siblings are portrayed in a beautiful manner without the overdosage of melodrama. The director has created a totally realistic background for the movie which narrates the story of a village and its people, thus making it more relatable.

The flashback sequences which portray the childhood of the protagonist Lonappan are beautiful. However, the movie does tend to get a little preachy at pointts, which is a letdown. The script lacks clarity from the second half and the climax sequences seem lazily executed. The movie ends with several loose ends and unanswered questions, which makes it an unsatisfying watch to a certain extent.

Performances



Jayaram’s balanced performance is the backbone of the movie. The actor has portrayed the role of Lonappan, the passionate storyteller to near perfection. Jayaram's exceptional voice modulation skills deserve a special mention. Shanthi Krishna, Nisha Sarang, and Eva Pavithran, who essay Lonappan’s sisters, have excelled in their respective parts. Hareesh Kanaran and Anna Reshma Rajan don’t have much to offer in their minimal roles. The rest of the cast, including Kaniha, Dileesh Pothan, Innocent, Alencier Lay Lopez, Joju George, etc. are good in their respective roles.

Other Aspects



Sudheer Surendran, the cinematographer has succeeded in creating a beautiful backdrop to Lonappante Mamodheesa, which narrates the story of a village, with his beautiful visuals. The decent editing creates an engaging movie experience for the audiences. Alphonse Joseph, the music director deserves special applause for the music, especially the highly effective background score which goes hand-in-hand in with the mood of the movie.

Verdict



Lonappante Mamodheesa brings back Jayaram, the exceptional actor after ages to the silver screen. The movie will be definitely a heart-warming watch for the audiences who love the simple, feel-good cinema.

