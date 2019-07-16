Marconi Mathai Movie Review: This Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi Movie Is A Total Disappointment!

Star Cast: Jayaram, Vijay Sethupathi, Anusree, Tini Tom, Idavela Babu
Director: Sanil Kalathil
Marconi Mathai is the romantic comedy which features Jayaram in the titular role. Vijay Sethupathi, the renowned actor has made his Malayalam debut with the movie, which is directed by Sanil Kalathil and scripted by Rejish Midhila. Athmeeya Rajan essays the female lead opposite Jayaram in Marconi Mathai.
Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Marconi Mathai movie review here to know....
