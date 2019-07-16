English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Marconi Mathai Movie Review: This Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi Movie Is A Total Disappointment!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    1.5/5
    Star Cast: Jayaram, Vijay Sethupathi, Anusree, Tini Tom, Idavela Babu
    Director: Sanil Kalathil

    Marconi Mathai is the romantic comedy which features Jayaram in the titular role. Vijay Sethupathi, the renowned actor has made his Malayalam debut with the movie, which is directed by Sanil Kalathil and scripted by Rejish Midhila. Athmeeya Rajan essays the female lead opposite Jayaram in Marconi Mathai.

    Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Marconi Mathai movie review here to know....

    Marconi Mathai Movie Review: This Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi Movie Is A Total Disappointment!

    Plot

    Mathai (Jayaram) who hails from a village named Vellankari, is the security in-charge of Service Co-operative Bank. He falls in love with Anna (Athmeeya Rajan), who works as a sweeper-cum-cook in the bank. Mathai loves radio and plays a major role in bringing an FM radio service to their village. Vijay Sethupathi, the renowned actor visits the village as a guest RJ of the FM, and unveils Mathai's unsaid love story in front of the villagers. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Director Sanil Kalathil totally disappoints with Marconi Mathai. The storyline of the movie is just a repetition of Jayaram's old romantic comedies, with some extra elements which are added just to match the waves of contemporary cinema. Most of the characters, especially Jayaram's Mathai completely lacks substance.

    The characters and their backstories, especially the love story of Mathai and Athmeeya Rajan's Anna, looks totally artificial and forced. The biggest disappointment about the movie has to be, how Vijay Sethupathi, the exceptionally-talented actor has been wasted in this lazily-written film. The writer-director duo has visibly tried to make the old wine storyline look 'modern' with the treatment, but these attempts have made the movie more amateurish.

    Performances

    Jayaram repeats himself once again as Mathai, a character which is a blend of the characters played by the actor in the 90's. We sincerely hope that Jayaram will soon re-discover himself as an actor with a character that challenges his potential.

    Vijay Sethupathi, who has been considered as one of the finest talents of Indian cinema, is utterly wasted in his shallow cameo role. We are totally disappointed with the actor's choice of film for his much-awaited entry into Malayalam cinema.

    Athmeeya Rajan, the leading lady has nothing much to do in her minimal role. The supporting actors, including Narain, Aju Varghese, Mamukoya, Joy Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Lakshmi Priya, etc., are fine in their respective roles.

    Technical Aspects

    Sajan Kalathil, the cinematographer of the movie has done a good job with the decent visualisation. The songs composed by M Jayachandran are just okay, while the background score fails to create any impact in the narrative.

    Verdict

    Marconi Mathai is a tasteless old wine in a boring old bottle. Sadly, this Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi movie is a total disappointment.

    More JAYARAM News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue