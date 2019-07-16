Marconi Mathai Movie Review: This Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi Movie Is A Total Disappointment!

Plot

Mathai (Jayaram) who hails from a village named Vellankari, is the security in-charge of Service Co-operative Bank. He falls in love with Anna (Athmeeya Rajan), who works as a sweeper-cum-cook in the bank. Mathai loves radio and plays a major role in bringing an FM radio service to their village. Vijay Sethupathi, the renowned actor visits the village as a guest RJ of the FM, and unveils Mathai's unsaid love story in front of the villagers. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Director Sanil Kalathil totally disappoints with Marconi Mathai. The storyline of the movie is just a repetition of Jayaram's old romantic comedies, with some extra elements which are added just to match the waves of contemporary cinema. Most of the characters, especially Jayaram's Mathai completely lacks substance.

The characters and their backstories, especially the love story of Mathai and Athmeeya Rajan's Anna, looks totally artificial and forced. The biggest disappointment about the movie has to be, how Vijay Sethupathi, the exceptionally-talented actor has been wasted in this lazily-written film. The writer-director duo has visibly tried to make the old wine storyline look 'modern' with the treatment, but these attempts have made the movie more amateurish.

Performances

Jayaram repeats himself once again as Mathai, a character which is a blend of the characters played by the actor in the 90's. We sincerely hope that Jayaram will soon re-discover himself as an actor with a character that challenges his potential.

Vijay Sethupathi, who has been considered as one of the finest talents of Indian cinema, is utterly wasted in his shallow cameo role. We are totally disappointed with the actor's choice of film for his much-awaited entry into Malayalam cinema.

Athmeeya Rajan, the leading lady has nothing much to do in her minimal role. The supporting actors, including Narain, Aju Varghese, Mamukoya, Joy Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Lakshmi Priya, etc., are fine in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Sajan Kalathil, the cinematographer of the movie has done a good job with the decent visualisation. The songs composed by M Jayachandran are just okay, while the background score fails to create any impact in the narrative.

Verdict

Marconi Mathai is a tasteless old wine in a boring old bottle. Sadly, this Jayaram-Vijay Sethupathi movie is a total disappointment.