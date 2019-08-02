English
    Margamkali Movie Review: This Romantic Comedy Is Strictly Old School!

    Margamkali is the romantic comedy which features actor-writer Bibin George in the lead role. The movie, which is directed by Sreejith Vijayan, features 96 fame Gauri Kishan and Namitha Pramod as the female leads. Margamkali, which is scripted by Shashankan Mayyanad, is jointly produced by Listin Stephen and Allwyn Antony.

    Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Margamkali Movie Review here to know...

    Margamkali Movie Review: This Romantic Comedy Is Strictly Old School!

    Plot

    Sachidanandan (Bibin George) is the son of Ramanan Nair (Siddique) and Chandrika (Shanthi Krishna), a separated couple. His parents don't want him to work, as he is from an affluent family. After his break-up with Jessi (Gauri Kishan), Sachi loses faith in love and marriage. Later, Sachi enters the life of Urmila (Namitha Pramod), after she rejects the proposal of his best friend, Unni. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Margamkali is directed by Sreejith Vijayan, who made his directorial debut with Kuttanadan Marpappa. Even though director Sreejith has succeeded in bringing out the best from the talented star cast, the wafer-thin storyline and complicated screenplay make the movie a strictly average watch. The screenplay, written by Shashankan Mayyanad lacks strength, as it tries to deal with contradictory ideas at the same time.

    At certain points, the movie discusses how body shaming affects people and tries to break the conventional ideas of beauty. But at the very next moment, the supporting characters are mercilessly shamed for their physical appearances, for the sake of 'humour'. While Malayalam cinema is reaching new heights on the national and international platforms, it is highly disappointing to see how our filmmakers are still trying to rely on such cringe-worthy situations to create comical moments.

    Performances

    Bibin George, who appears as the protagonist Sachi, has played his part to near perfection. Gauri Kishan, the 96 fame actress, is wasted in a minimal role. Namitha Pramod has delivered a decent performance as Urmila. The rest of the star cast, including Hareesh Kanaran, Baiju, Siddique, Shanthi Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Anu Joseph, Dharmajan Bolgatty, etc., have played their parts well.

    Technical Aspects

    Arvind Krishna, the cinematographer has done a great job, by creating a beautiful backdrop for the romantic comedy. Gopi Sundar, the National Award-winning musician once again scores with the catchy songs and excellent background score.

    Verdict

    Margamkali might entertain you if it is watched without much expectations. This Bibin George-Namitha Pramod movie is strictly old school.

    Read more about: margamkali namitha pramod
    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
