Mikhael Review: Nivin Pauly & Haneef Adeni Come Up With A Decent Flick!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan, Babu Antony Director: Haneef Adeni

Mikhael has come up with a lot of promising prosepcts. Director Haneef Adeni is teaming up with hit-maker Nivin Pauly for the first time and that too for a film with a mass thriller angle and that reason is more than enough to pin up good expectations on the movie. Has Mikheal lived up to those hype. Read Mikhael review here to get the answer.

Plot

The story of Mikhael surrodunds around a character named Mike, who is a doctore by profession. A series of murders that happen. Is Mike connected to these murders? Mikhael takes us through this and much more.

Script & Direction

Haneef Adeni is well-known for etching out scripts which have emotional, thrilling as well as mass elements in the right proportions. Mikhael also follows a similar format. Mikhael has a very cliched story line and the writer in him tries to overcome that tweaked in some interesting elements in the screenplay. However, the striking sequences like the one's that he had created in his previous movies are missing here. But, he has smartly played by coming up with smartly placed punch dialogues, which work out pretty well.

He maintains the stylish quotient of the film with his packaging style and has presented his protagonist with the deserved mass elements. The build-up that some of the scenes give for the characters are impressive but it does go overboard at portions. The first half of the film is high on emotional elements and there are some moments of lethargy but he pulls the film on the right track with the second half where the tempo raises.In fact, it is in the second half that we get to savour the exact gist of the movie. However, he was only partially successful in maintaining the thrill factor throughout the film.

Performances

Nivin Pauly impresses with his portrayal of the lead character. The mass posrtion of the character were convincing in his hands and he makes it a point a give lot of moments to cheer for his fans. Unni Mukundan looked astonishin as Marco Jr and has come up with a fine performance. At the same time, his character deserved more detailing and depth. Siddique once again proves why he is one among the best of the actors around with a stellar performance. The film also features Manjima Mohan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, JD Charaborthy, Ashokan, Babu Antony, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudev Nair etc., in prominent roles.

Other Aspects

Songs set to tune by Gopi Sunder are good. The BGM by him is simply stunning with some of the scenes getting elevated to another level. Vishnu Panicker has set up some stylish frames that suit the mood of the movie. Editing by Mahesh Narayanan is fine

Verdict

Mikhael is not a flawless film but still the film definitely qualifies for a decent watch. This one would definitely appeal you, especially if you are a lover of stylishly crafted movies with a good share share of mass, emotional and thrilling elements.