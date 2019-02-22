English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mr & Ms Rowdy Review: This One Has A Good Share Of Fun Filled Moments!

    By Manu
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Vishnu Govindan, Shebin Benson, Ganapathi
    Director: Jeethu Joseph

    Mr & Ms Rowdy marks the return of Jeethu Joseph to the genre of light-hearted comedy movies like My Boss, Mummy & Me, etc., which were commercial successes too. But this time, he has a story of youngsters to narrate with Kalidas Jayaram in the lead. Has Jeethu Joseph recreated the spark in Mr & Ms Rowdy as well? Read Mr & Ms Rowdy review here to get a clear picture.

    Mr & Ms Rowdy Review: This One Has A Good Share Of Fun Filled Moments!

    Plot

    The core plot of Mr & Ms Rowdy revolves around Appu and his group of friends, who have a 'Rowdy' image. They are small-time goons who want to take up big works. Things take a turn when they come across a girl during one of the tasks that they take up. What happens rest has been narrated in Mr & Ms Rowdy.

    Script & Direction

    Mr and Ms Rowdy might be the most simplest film of Jeethu Joseph till date. It has a pretty normal storyline, which is devoid of twists and turns but still a novel one, which qualifies for a fun-filled ride. The screenplay of the film has adequate humour elements in it, which have worked out pretty well. Nevertheless, the characterizations are indeed cliched and similar are the cases of some of the proceedings.

    Jeethu Joseph has packaged the film keeping in mind the pulse of the common audiences. The energetic approach does boost the film and keep it lively. Nevertheless, the predictability factor does linger, and if you are expecting a typical Jeethu Joseph movie with twists and surprises, you might be disappointed. In Mr & Ms Rowdy, he has opted for a plain narrative but with the right proportions of the fun elements placed at the apt spots. He has made it a point to keep that fun element in tact. Especially, the cat and mouse fights between the lead protagonists have been etched pretty well without looking over dramatic. In fact, it is the first half of the film that scores a lot with fun elements working out as expected. The latter half too has its own good moments but the film-maker in him seems to be in a hurry towards the end.

    Performances

    Kalidas Jayaram suits the role pretty well, a character who looks like a Rowdy. He has put up an earnest performance and looks confident in the role by maintaining the consistency. Aparna Balamurali is top notch as Poornima, who is also a rowdy-like character. With his portrayal of Asif, Ganapathy does score on numerous occasions. Vishnu Govindan too gets his part to score well. It is refreshing to see Sai Kumar back in top form. Vijayaraghavan, Vijay Babu etc., too are a part of the movie in noticeable roles.

    Other Aspects

    The songs are very good but the placements do affect the flow. Cinematography by Satheesh Kurup deserves a special mention. The editing works are also fine.

    Verdict

    Mr & Ms Rowdy is energetic and lively at parts and has its own share of fun moments to offer. Definitely, a watchable movie.

    Read more about: mr and ms rowdy kalidas jayaram
    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue