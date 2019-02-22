Mr & Ms Rowdy Review: This One Has A Good Share Of Fun Filled Moments!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Vishnu Govindan, Shebin Benson, Ganapathi Director: Jeethu Joseph

Mr & Ms Rowdy marks the return of Jeethu Joseph to the genre of light-hearted comedy movies like My Boss, Mummy & Me, etc., which were commercial successes too. But this time, he has a story of youngsters to narrate with Kalidas Jayaram in the lead. Has Jeethu Joseph recreated the spark in Mr & Ms Rowdy as well? Read Mr & Ms Rowdy review here to get a clear picture.

Plot

The core plot of Mr & Ms Rowdy revolves around Appu and his group of friends, who have a 'Rowdy' image. They are small-time goons who want to take up big works. Things take a turn when they come across a girl during one of the tasks that they take up. What happens rest has been narrated in Mr & Ms Rowdy.

Script & Direction

Mr and Ms Rowdy might be the most simplest film of Jeethu Joseph till date. It has a pretty normal storyline, which is devoid of twists and turns but still a novel one, which qualifies for a fun-filled ride. The screenplay of the film has adequate humour elements in it, which have worked out pretty well. Nevertheless, the characterizations are indeed cliched and similar are the cases of some of the proceedings.

Jeethu Joseph has packaged the film keeping in mind the pulse of the common audiences. The energetic approach does boost the film and keep it lively. Nevertheless, the predictability factor does linger, and if you are expecting a typical Jeethu Joseph movie with twists and surprises, you might be disappointed. In Mr & Ms Rowdy, he has opted for a plain narrative but with the right proportions of the fun elements placed at the apt spots. He has made it a point to keep that fun element in tact. Especially, the cat and mouse fights between the lead protagonists have been etched pretty well without looking over dramatic. In fact, it is the first half of the film that scores a lot with fun elements working out as expected. The latter half too has its own good moments but the film-maker in him seems to be in a hurry towards the end.

Performances

Kalidas Jayaram suits the role pretty well, a character who looks like a Rowdy. He has put up an earnest performance and looks confident in the role by maintaining the consistency. Aparna Balamurali is top notch as Poornima, who is also a rowdy-like character. With his portrayal of Asif, Ganapathy does score on numerous occasions. Vishnu Govindan too gets his part to score well. It is refreshing to see Sai Kumar back in top form. Vijayaraghavan, Vijay Babu etc., too are a part of the movie in noticeable roles.

Other Aspects

The songs are very good but the placements do affect the flow. Cinematography by Satheesh Kurup deserves a special mention. The editing works are also fine.

Verdict

Mr & Ms Rowdy is energetic and lively at parts and has its own share of fun moments to offer. Definitely, a watchable movie.