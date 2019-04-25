Oru Yamandan Premakadha Review: Dulquer Salmaan Shines In This Romantic Comedy!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Soubin Shahir, Samyuktha Menon Director: BC Noufal

Oru Yamandan Premakadha, the romantic comedy marks Dulquer Salmaan's comeback to Mollywood, after a short hiatus. The movie, which is directed by newcomer BC Noufal, features Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads. Oru Yamandan Premakadha, which is jointly scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bipin George, is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim.

Did Oru Yamandan Premakadha succeed in impressing the viewers? Read the movie review to know...

Plot

Lallu is a happy-go-lucky youngster who hails from the Kombanaayi family of Kadamakkudy. Lallu's father John is the only educated person in the family, and he wanted his son to follow his path and get a good job. But Lallu ends up as a painter and leads a carefree life with his friends. John tries to get his son married, but Lallu is waiting to fall in love with the girl of his dreams. What happens to Lallu's dreams after two young women enter his life forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Newcomer BC Noufal has made a decent debut with this entertaining romantic comedy and is definitely here to stay. The director has succeeded in bringing a decent entertainer by maintaining the right balance between the comedy, romance, and emotional elements. Even though the movie presents a not-so-new story in a colourful format, the director has succeeded in presenting it well.

The scriptwriter's duo, Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Bibin George has succeeded in creating an enjoyable entertainer, without moving away from their usual format. The writers have effectively placed light-hearted humour throughout the narrative without going over the board. The romantic and emotional sequences are well-written. But there are a few sequences which look out of the place and has no impact in the story, but it hasn't affected the overall experience much.

Performances

Dulquer Salmaan, who essays the central character Lallu, has delivered a highly energetic performance and totally shines in the role of a happy-go-lucky youngster. Salim Kumar, Soubin Shahir, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who played Lallu's close friends, have excelled in their respective roles.

Nikhila Vimal and Samyuktha Menon, who appeared as the female leads in the movie, have nothing much to do in their underwritten roles. The rest of the star cast, including Renji Panicker, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Dileesh Pothan, Baiju, Ashokan, etc., have played their parts well.

Technical Aspects

P Sukumar, the senior cinematographer has created a perfect background for the colourful entertainer with the exceptional visualisations. The songs composed by Nadhirshah perfectly goes hand-in-hand with the narrative. The background score is decent as well.

Verdict

Oru Yamandan Premakadha is a complete entertainer which has all the elements in the right places. Dulquer Salmaan shines in this colourful romantic comedy which is a good watch for this season.