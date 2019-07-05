Pathinettam Padi Movie Review: Inspirational, Enlightener And Entertainer!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Priyamani, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Priya Anand Director: Shankar Ramakrishnan

Pathinettam Padi has a perfect blend of fresh and an experienced star cast. While a group of youngsters is making their step forward in the film industry, Pathinettam Padi has big names like Mammootty, Prithviraj etc., associated with it. Has Shankar Ramakrishnan weaved a movie that has stayed loyal to the fruitful prospects that it has had? Read Pathinettam Padi movie review to get answers.

Plot

The core plot of Pathinettam Padi revolves around a group of students, who belong to two different schools. A set of students come from a government school whereas the others belong to an international school meant for the rich. The movie takes us through the present and the past of these students.

Script & Direction

Shankar Ramakrishnan has already proved his prowess as a writer. Coming to Pathinettam Padi, it needs to be said that the writer-actor has stepped into the zone of a full-fledged film-maker, that too like a pro. The script penned by the director himself does shuttle between the past and the present and the non-linear approach has been handled with care by the maker, without confusing the audiences much.

Pathinettam Padi delves in detail about the adrenaline rush that every teenager goes through. The life at that point of time and what conspires in the future has been dealt with carefully in the film. Pathinettam Padi has a different take on nostalgia and is not just confined to the romantic and feel-good parts. The rivalry that exists between opposite schools has been narrated in a raw and real format. For that matter, the school life episodes meet the perfection point. In the inner layer, the film is also about enlightenment on friendship, life, education system and much more.

However, the film does limp at parts. It entertains but not without spending too much time. The runtime aspect does pull the film down at parts. Some of the sequences are also not convincing when it gets connected to the actual progression of the story.

Performances

Pathinettam Padi brings to the fore a group of energetic youngsters. They have been groomed pretty well by the director and fits perfectly as the characters. Performances of most of them do give a feel that they are experienced campaigners. Mammootty appears as John Abraham Palackal, and his character is in a sense the soul of the movie. He is there on the screen in a good number of scenes and the character, with peculiar traits, is safe in his hands. As usual, he steals the show with his impeccable performance and there is much to cheer for his fans. Prithviraj and Arya do their roles perfectly and we feel their presence in the entire narrative. Suraj does make a huge impact with his cameo. Unni Mukundan, Priyamani etc., too appear in valuable cameos.

Other Aspects

Pathinettam Padi has the strong backing of a very good technical team, which has been helmed by some newcomers. The cinematography is splendid with some of the frames mixing those realistic and commercial prospects. Editing is also top notch, even though it needs to be said that the run time could have been reduced. Music and BGM add to the intensity of the film. Special mention to the action sequences, which are breath-taking.

Verdict

Pathinettam Padi does communicate with the target audiences pretty well with a strong and relatable content. Moreover, the film hits the target by striking the balance between entertainment and enlightenment.