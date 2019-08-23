Porinju Mariam Jose Movie Review: A Well-crafted Entertainer For This Season!

Porinju Mariam Jose is the action thriller movie which marks the comeback of veteran filmmaker Joshiy, after a gap of four years. Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose essay the title characters in the movie, which is written by Abhilash N Chandran. Porinju Mariam Jose is jointly produced by Appu Paathu Pappu Production, David Kachappilly Productions, and Keerthana Movies.

Did the movie impress the movie fanatics? Read Porinju Mariam Jose review here to know....

Plot

Kattaalan Porinju (Joju George), Alappat Mariam (Nyla Usha), and Puthanpally Jose (Chemban Vinod Jose) were friends in their childhood. Porinju and Mariam fell in love during their teenage, but broke up soon after, due to some misunderstandings. Twenty-years later, Porinju is working as a butcher in the village, while Mariam emerges as a moneylender. Jose and Porinju still share a great friendship. How the festival held in the village church changes the lives of the trio forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Joshiy, the veteran filmmaker makes a fantastic comeback after a gap of four years with Porinju Mariam Jose, which is a well-crafted movie in all senses. Even though the core plot is a love story, the right doses of action, thrilling moments, and drama, make it a complete entertainer. Writer Abhilash N Chandran has done a good job with the well-written screenplay, which handles three larger-than-life characters with absolute ease.

All three title characters, Porinju, Mariam, and Jose, are given equal space and importance in the narrative. Even though there are a few sequences, which look a little stretched and over-the-top, the great execution compensates for all such little flaws. Director Joshiy once again proves he is one of the best storytellers of Malayalam cinema with Porinju Mariam Jose, which is totally an enjoyable experience.

Performances

Joju George, the National Award-winner, once again proves that he is one of the finest actors of contemporary cinema, with his electrifying performance as Kattaalan Porinju. Nylaa Usha, who plays Mariam, delivers one of the finest performances of her career as the bold, fiery money lender.

Chemban Vinod Jose who appears as Puthanpally Jose scores with the energetic performance, and shares a great camaraderie with Joju George. The rest of the star cast, including Vijayaraghavan, Rahul Madhav, Salim Kumar, TG Ravi, Sudhi Koppa, Swasika, etc., have played their respective roles to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Ajay David Kachappilly, the director of photography, has done a great job with the excellent visuals, which create a perfect backdrop for Porinju Mariam Jose, which is a total entertainer.

The songs composed by Jakes Bejoy-Hari Narayanan duo are forgettable. But the music director has scored with the excellent background score, which has played a big role in bringing energy and feel to the narrative.

Verdict

Porinju Mariam Jose is a well-crafted, enjoyable entertainer, which will impress audiences of all age groups. This Joshiy movie is a clear winner.