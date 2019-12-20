    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Prathi Poovankozhi Movie Review: This Revenge Drama Is A Half-Baked Attempt!

      Star Cast: Manju Warrier, Rosshan Andrrews, Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Grace Antony

      Direction: Rosshan Andrrews

      Manju Warrier, the lady superstar of Malayalam cinema has teamed up with Rosshan Andrrews, the director of her comeback movie How Old Are You once again, for Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie, which is scripted by Unni R and named after the writer's popular short story, has garnered attention much before its release with its impressive trailer and songs.

      Has the Manju Warrier starrer lived up to the expectations? Read Prathi Poovankozhi movie review here to know...

      Plot

      Madhuri is a salesgirl who works for a popular textile shop in the town and lives with her mother. She is assaulted by Antappan (Rosshan Andrrews), a local goon. Madhuri is unable to forget the incident and decides to take revenge. How she achieves her goal forms the crux of the story.

      Prathi Poovankozhi Movie Review And Rating | Prathi Poovankozhi Review

      Script & Direction

      Director Rosshan Andrrews and writer Unni R have attempted to convey a strong message against the increasing sexual assaults against women in the country, with Prathi Poovankozhi. However, the half-baked screenplay and flimsy narration prevent the movie from creating a deeper impact. Apart from the central character Madhuri played by Manju Warrier, all the characters lack consistency and depth.

      Several situations in the movie are left unexplained, which affects the overall experience. The comical sequences, especially the scenes involving the character played by Anusree look forced and fake. However, the stellar performances by the lead cast make Prathi Poovankozhi a watchable flick.

      Performances

      Manju Warrier, who plays Madhuri simply shines in the role of the revenge-driven woman, with her brilliant performance and dialogue delivery. Rosshan Andrrews, the director of the movie makes an excellent acting debut by playing the antagonist Antappan. The director has portrayed the role of the ruthless local goon with absolute perfection.

      Anusree, who appears as Madhuri's best friend and Saiju Kurup, who plays the grey-shaded police officer score with their impressive performances, even though the roles are not well fleshed-out. The rest of the star cast, including Grace Antony, are Alencier Ley Lopez are good in their respective roles.

      Technical Aspects

      The decent cinematography makes the Manju Warrier starrer a good visual experience. The editing is not up to the mark, as the narrative lacks continuation at certain points. The songs composed by Gopi Sundar are fine. However, the musician scores with the great background score which provides the life to the narrative.

      Verdict

      Prathi Poovankozhi is a half-baked attempt to deliver a socially relevant message. Watch it for the exceptional performance by Manju Warrier and the rest of the cast members.

