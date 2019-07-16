English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo Movie Review: Simple Yet Totally Entertaining!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Biju Menon, Samvritha Sunil, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudhi Koppa, Saiju Kurup
    Director: Prajith Gopinath

    Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is a family entertainer, which features Biju Menon in the lead role. Samvrita Sunil, the renowned actress makes a comeback to films after a long hiatus with the movie. Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is directed by Oru Vadakkan Selfie fame G Prajith and scripted by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Sajeev Pazhoor.

    Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo movie review here to know...

    Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo Movie Review: Biju Menon Is The Star Of This Family Entertainer!

    Plot

    Suni (Biju Menon) is an alcoholic, who is a mason by profession. He is happily married to Geetha (Samvrita Sunil), who had left her family for him. Suni has a group of friends, who are alcoholics too. Geetha is constantly worried about Suni's alcoholism and believes that his addiction makes him irresponsible. However, a series of events turn Suni's life upside down and how he deals with it thickens the plot.

    Script & Direction

    G Prajith and Sajeev Pazhoor, the director-writer duo has succeeded in creating an enjoyable family entertainer, which is a perfect blend of realistic characters and dramatic events. Writer Sajeev Pazhoor's well-written script has effectively established the layered narrative, without losing the simplicity of the plot.

    Director G Prajith, on the other hand, has succeeded in establishing the characters really well and making the best use of the situational humour elements. Even though the movie leaves a few loose ends when it proceeds towards the climax, the thoroughly entertaining storytelling has compensated for its flaws.

    Performances

    Biju Menon, who plays the central character Suni, once again proves that he is one of the finest talents of the Malayalam film industry, with his effortless performance. Samvrita Sunil, who makes a comeback with Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikuvo has delivered a matured performance in her role as Geetha. The rest of the star cast, including Saiju Kurup, Dinesh Prabhakar, Sudhi Koppa, Alencier Ley Lopez etc., have played their parts to near perfection.

    Technical Aspects

    Shehnad Jalal's excellent visuals make this simple entertainer a complete treat to watch. Ranjan Abraham, the senior editor has done a great job by making Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikuvo a totally engaging watch.

    The songs composed by Shaan Rahman and Vishwajith are memorable. Bijibal, the National Award-winning musician has once again scored with a great background score, which creates a perfect mood for the narrative.

    Verdict

    Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is a simple yet totally entertaining movie experience. This Biju Menon movie is definitely for family audiences.

    More News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue