Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo Movie Review: Simple Yet Totally Entertaining!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Biju Menon, Samvritha Sunil, Alencier Ley Lopez, Sudhi Koppa, Saiju Kurup Director: Prajith Gopinath

Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is a family entertainer, which features Biju Menon in the lead role. Samvrita Sunil, the renowned actress makes a comeback to films after a long hiatus with the movie. Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is directed by Oru Vadakkan Selfie fame G Prajith and scripted by Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum fame Sajeev Pazhoor.

Did the movie succeed in impressing the audiences? Read Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo movie review here to know...

Plot

Suni (Biju Menon) is an alcoholic, who is a mason by profession. He is happily married to Geetha (Samvrita Sunil), who had left her family for him. Suni has a group of friends, who are alcoholics too. Geetha is constantly worried about Suni's alcoholism and believes that his addiction makes him irresponsible. However, a series of events turn Suni's life upside down and how he deals with it thickens the plot.

Script & Direction

G Prajith and Sajeev Pazhoor, the director-writer duo has succeeded in creating an enjoyable family entertainer, which is a perfect blend of realistic characters and dramatic events. Writer Sajeev Pazhoor's well-written script has effectively established the layered narrative, without losing the simplicity of the plot.

Director G Prajith, on the other hand, has succeeded in establishing the characters really well and making the best use of the situational humour elements. Even though the movie leaves a few loose ends when it proceeds towards the climax, the thoroughly entertaining storytelling has compensated for its flaws.

Performances

Biju Menon, who plays the central character Suni, once again proves that he is one of the finest talents of the Malayalam film industry, with his effortless performance. Samvrita Sunil, who makes a comeback with Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikuvo has delivered a matured performance in her role as Geetha. The rest of the star cast, including Saiju Kurup, Dinesh Prabhakar, Sudhi Koppa, Alencier Ley Lopez etc., have played their parts to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Shehnad Jalal's excellent visuals make this simple entertainer a complete treat to watch. Ranjan Abraham, the senior editor has done a great job by making Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikuvo a totally engaging watch.

The songs composed by Shaan Rahman and Vishwajith are memorable. Bijibal, the National Award-winning musician has once again scored with a great background score, which creates a perfect mood for the narrative.

Verdict

Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo is a simple yet totally entertaining movie experience. This Biju Menon movie is definitely for family audiences.