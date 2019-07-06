Shubharathri Movie Review: A Tale About Love, Humanity And Compassion!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dileep, Anu Sithara, Siddique, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu Director: K P Vyasan

Shubharathri, the name would give you a hint about the genre of the film. Moreover, the posters of the film too had focusses on the feel good aspects that the film has on store. How has the movie shaped up? Look at our review on Shubharathri to get more thoughts on this.

About The Film

Shubharathri tells the story of a person named Mohammed, who is readying up for a journey to Hajj. On the night before his journey, there happens an incident, which takes the story forward.

The story of Shubharathri may look ordinary on the papers. A quality screenplay has to be in the driver's seat to steer forward such a film. Vyasan KP, who has directed the movie, has taken care of the script department as well.

The characters have been developed convincingly, especially that of Siddique's and we would be able to root for his emotions. The first half of the film moves pretty well with feel-good moments topping the chart. We get to know more about Mohammed's family, his past and present. The sequences structured around his family and friends are simple but effective. The screenplay is very solid here with equal weightage to feel good and emotional moments. Especially, who are fond of 90s movies would definitely cherish some of the moments. Thriller elements have been infused, which works out pretty well.

Where Shubharathri falters a bit might be in the second half, where the director couldn't keep up the expectations set by the initial portions. Even the second half begins pretty well in a different track, which also has a convincing plot point. But as the connection element gets unveiled, it might look pretty ordinary with no major surprises on store. The unpredictability element that was present in the initial half goes for a toss in the latter portions and the thriller element is seen nowhere. Moreover, some of the moments, especially towards the end of the film looked too preachy.

The director's vision of narrating parallel stories have worked out pretty well. Some of his approaches are good but certain others are pretty outdated and clichéd straight from the text book of 90s filmmaking. Cinematography by Alby was decent. The editing could have been better and crisper, especially in the second half. Songs by Bijibal were good and have been placed pretty

well.

Actors & Their Performances

Dileep plays the role of Krishnan and he does the role in an excellent way. He appears towards the second half of the movie and puts up a convincing performance in the role, which has a strong emotional backdrop. Siddique gets the maximum number of scene and screen space and he is just astonishing in every frame that he gets. In fact, his solid performance lifts some of the sequences, which could have gone over dramatic otherwise. Shanthi Krishna was too good in her role. Anu Sithara was fine but her character lacked the required depth. Nadirshah was also a revelation with his realistic performance. Nedumudi Venu made an impact with his role. Aju Varghese was wasted in a very poorly written role. Sheelu Abraham didn't suit the role perfectly. Vijay Babu, Manikandan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sudhi Koppa appear in cameo roles.

Verdict

Shubharathri has a soulful tale to narrate and the intention of the movie is very good. But, it does lose out some points when it becomes a full-fledged movie. Nevertheless, it would be a decent watch for those who loves feel good family dramas.