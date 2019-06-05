English
    Thamasha Movie Review: This One Will Leave A Positive Smile On Your Face!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay forrt, Grace Antony, Arya Salim, Chinnu Chandni
    Director: Ashraf Hamza

    Thamasha is a romantic comedy which features Vinay Forrt in the lead role. The movie is written and directed by newcomer Ashraf Hamza. Thamaasha is jointly produced by Sameer Thahir, Shyju Khalid, Lijo Jose Pellissery, and Chemban Vinod Jose under the banner Happy Hours Entertainments.

    Has the movie succeeded in impressing the movie lovers? Read Thamasha movie review here to know...

    Plot

    Sreenivasan aka Sreeni (Vinay Forrt) is a college professor who hails from Ponnani. He is a reserved person who loves to spend time in his own world. Sreeni is facing a tough time, as he is unable to find a matching life partner due to his baldness and average looks. How Sreeni overcomes the issue forms the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Ashraf Hamza, the writer-director makes a fantastic debut with Thamaasha. The movie deals with a very interesting subject, without following the cliched treatment. The writer-director has succeeded in executing the plot with a neatly-written screenplay. The characters are well-written and manages to connect with the audiences very easily.

    The movie has some heart-warming comical moments which are totally blended with flow of the narrative and doesn't look forceful. Kudos to Ashraf Hamza for handling the unique subject without being preachy. The director has delivered a simple yet highly-entertaining movie experience and proves that he is here to stay.

    Performances

    Vinay Forrt, who is one of the most-underrated actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema, delivers an excellent performance as Sreeni. The actor steals the show with his matured, effortless acting skills, and this one of the finest performances of his career so far.

    The leading ladies, Divyaprabha, Grace Antony, and Chinnu Chandni have done a great job. The rest of the actors, including Arun Kurian, Navas Vallikkunnu, and the newcomers have done their parts to near perfection.

    Technical Aspects

    Sameer Thahir, the director of photography has done a great job with the visualisation of this beautiful feel-good entertainer. Shafiq Mohamed Ali's editing makes the movie an engaging watch.

    Music directors Rex Vijayan and Shahabas Aman have done a great job with the beautiful songs and highly effective background score. A special kudos to the excellent placement of the songs.

    Verdict

    Thamasha is a lovely entertainer which deals with a highly valid topic beautifully. This Vinay Forrt starrer will leave a positive smile on your face..!!

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 21:38 [IST]
