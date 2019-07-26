English
    Thanneer Mathan Dinangal Movie Review: Don’t Miss This One If You Still Cherish Your School Days!

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan, Nisha Sarang, Irshad
    Director: Gireesh A D

    Thanneer Mathan Dinangal is a feel-good entertainer that features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Mathew Thomas, and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. The movie marks the feature film debut of Girish AD, who is best known for his YouTube short films. Thanneer Mathan Dinangal is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, Shebin Backer, and editor Shameer Muhammed.

    Has the movie succeeded in impressing the audiences and critics? Read Thanneer Mathan Dinangal movie review here to know...

    Plot

    Jaison (Mathew Thomas) is a higher secondary student, who initially gets admitted to the Humanities stream. But, he later switches to the Science batch and falls in love with his new classmate, Keerthi. He is annoyed with Keerthi's admiration for their new Malayalam teacher Ravi Padmanabhan aka Ravi sir (Vineeth Sreenivasan). How Jaison wins Keerthy's love forms the crux of the story.

    Script & Direction

    Director Girish AD has made a fabulous debut with Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, which is a well-crafted film in all senses. The director himself has scripted the movie along with Dinoy Paulose. The writer duo has successfully created a totally realistic yet relatable teenage story, with the right elements of romance and humour. The simple, meaningful dialogues deserve a special mention.

    The incidents which happen in a higher secondary school are narrated beautifully, without the overdose of drama. All the characters are neatly written and introduced wonderfully. The songs are well-placed. Even though the narrative looked a little stretched in the second half, all those little shortcomings were compensated by the well-crafted climax.

    Performances

    Mathew Thomas, the Kumbalangi Nights fame actor who plays Jaison, delivers an exceptional performance. The actor steals the show with his matured acting skills and charming screen presence. He is definitely here to stay. Vineeth Sreenivasan, who appears as Ravi Sir, has portrayed his character to near perfection.

    Anaswara Rajan, the Udaharanam Sujatha fame actress who plays the role of Keerthi, is instantly likeable. Her combination scenes with Mathew Thomas is a treat to watch. The rest of the star cast, including Shabareesh Varma, Nisha Sarang, Irshad, Sri Ranjini, etc., are good in their respective roles.

    Technical Aspects

    The excellent cinematography by Jomon T John and Vinod Illampilly has made Thanneer Mathan Dinangal a complete visual treat. Shameer Muhammed's editing is totally on point.

    The songs, which are composed by Justin Varghese have already emerged as the chartbusters of the seasons. The excellent background score has added the perfect mood to the full-filled entertainer.

    Verdict

    Thanneer Mathan Dinangal will thoroughly entertain the audiences who still cherish their school days. This feel-good entertainer is absolutely a must watch!

