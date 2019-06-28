Luca Movie Review: Much More Than A Regular Love Story

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Ahaana Krishna, Vinitha Koshy, Jaffer Idukki, Neena Kurup Director: Arun Bose

Luca is a romantic drama which features young sensation Tovino Thomas in the title role. Ahaana Krishna appears as the female lead opposite Tovino in Luca, which is directed by newcomer Arun Bose. The movie, which is jointly scripted by director Arun and Mridul George, is produced by the banner Stories & Thoughts Productions.

Has Luca succeeded in impressing the movie fanatics? Read the Luca movie review here to know...

Plot

Luca (Tovino Thomas) is a highly talented artist who makes his creations using scrap materials. He is an extremely sensitive and short-tempered person, who suffers from thanatophobia (fear of death). During an exhibition, Luca befriends Niharika (Ahaana Krishna), and a deep bond develops between the duo. However, things take a different turn after an unexpected death, which is investigated by a police officer Akbar (Nithin George). How the investigation affects Luca and Niharika forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Arun Bose, the newcomer has made a decent debut with Luca, which is an enjoyable watch. The director has successfully weaved the narrative around a very interesting plot, which immediately connects with the audiences. It also keeps the audiences engaged. But, the movie falls into a slightly low pace at certain portions of the second half.

Writers duo Arun Bose and Mridul George have effectively used 'art' as one of the main characters of the movie, which makes it a truly beautiful experience. The freshness in the overall treatment and the unique climax sequence make Luca even more memorable.

Performances

Tovino Thomas, who plays the titular character Luca, shines with his charming screen presence and controlled yet effective performance. The actor is simply effortless in the role of the artist with a unique personality. Ahaana Krishna, the leading lady delivers a decent performance as Niharika. It is so refreshing to watch a female lead who effortlessly dubs in her own voice.

Newcomer Nithin George and Vinitha Koshy, who played police officer Akbar and his wife Fathima, have done their parts to near perfection. The rest of the star cast, including Shalu Rahim, Srikanth Murali, Sooraj S Kurup, etc., have done total justice to their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Nimish Ravi, the director of photography deserves a great applause for the simply brilliant visualisation of the movie. Anees Nadody, who handled the art direction and Remya Suresh, the costume designer of the movie, have truly done great jobs.

Sooraj S Kurup, the music director who has also played a supporting role in Luca, shines once again with the soulful songs. The background score is also equally excellent and simply sinks in with the mood of the movie.

Verdict

Luca is not just another love story, but has much more to it. This Tovino Thomas-Ahaana Krishna starrer is totally a perfect watch for this weekend.