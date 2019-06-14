Unda Movie Review: Triggers And Offers A Fantastic & Refreshing Experience!

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Vinay forrt, Arjun Ashokan, Jacob Gregory Director: Khalid Rahman

Ever since the first look was released, Unda came with a promise that it wasn't another run of the mill police story that the audience is now much used to. It looked to be something different set amidst a realistic premise with Mammootty in a completely new police avatar. Has Unda managed to impress the audiences? Our review has the answers.

Plot

The core plot of Unda revolves around a battalion of police officers from Kerala, who has been assigned to go to a maoist-affected area in Chattisgarh. The group is led by a Sub Inspector, whom everyone fondly addresses as Mani sir.

Script & Direction

Unda has a very interesting plot, something that the Malayalam films have not tried so far. It is based on some real incidents and the script of the film penned by Harshad has taken the desired realistic approach. The script is neatly layered, taking the audiences to an unknown territory in a convincing way. The light humour elements inducted into the script works out pretty well. There are times wherein the writer and director bring in that satirical elements as well. At the same time, the film does convey its stand, which is definitely a hard-hitting and thought-provoking one.

Khalid Rahman deserves a huge pat for narrating a film with utmost conviction. The way he has paced the film shows his complete control over the product. It is slow-paced at times but still, the proceedings do keep everyone engaged. For instance, in the first half, their journey and some of the events unfold have been narrated with the backing of light humour, which works pretty well. The shift in the momentum in various parts is dealt with care by the film-maker. He has infused thrill elements in the right proportions. Especially, the way in which he has taken care of the climax episodes, without losing the realistic quotient, is something worth applauding.

Performances

Megastar Mammootty plays the role of SI Mani and he has completely gotten into the shoes of the character. The shades of the character are completely different from the police roles he has done so far and his portrayal of Mani sir would definitely rank among his best. A terrific performance that is convincing in all aspects. All the co-actors get ample space to perform as each one chip in with some valuable performance. Shine Tom Chacko and Arjun Ashokan are impressive. They are definitely two actors who are scaling up with time. Roni David chips in with yet another useful performance. Then there are the North Indian actors who have also put up a decent show.

Other Technical Aspects

Prasanth Pillai gets one more chance to weave magic with his BGM, which he does with perfection. BGM plays a vital role in the narrative and it adds to the tempo and mood. Cinematography works are splendid and thus conveying the mood and the milieu of the film correctly. The action sequences were top-notch and believable.

Verdict

Unda would easily rank as must-watch movies in recent times. It is genuine, realistic, and hard-hitting at the same time.