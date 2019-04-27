Uyare Movie Review: Let’s Celebrate The Survivors!

Uyare is the survival drama film which features popular actress Parvathy Thiruvothu as the central character. Manu Ashokan, the former associate of late director Rajesh Pillai makes his directorial debut with the movie, which is scripted by Bobby-Sanjay duo. Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas essay the male leads in Uyare, which is produced by S Cube Films.

Did Uyare succeed in impressing the audiences? Continue reading the movie review to know...

Plot

Pallavi (Parvathy Thiruvothu) is a highly ambitious young woman who aspires to become a pilot. She is in a relationship with the bossy, abusive Govind (Asif Ali), who tries to control every aspect of her life. Pallavi pursues her dream despite the disapproval of Govind, which enrages him. Her life takes a U turn after Govind attacks her with acid to take revenge. Pallavi's struggles to overcome the trauma and lead a normal life forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Manu Ashokan, the former associate of late Rajesh Pillai makes a fantastic debut with this well-made survival drama. The director has brilliantly executed the neatly-written screenplay and has succeeded in bringing the best out of his actors. Manu Ashokan is definitely here to stay.

Bobby-Sanjay duo's brilliantly written screenplay is the backbone of the film. Even though the story line is highly predictable, the writers score with the wonderful characterisation and the sharpness in narrating the struggles of an acid attack survivor without going over the board. The simple yet sharp dialogues deserve a special applause.

Performances

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who essays the central character Pallavi, reminds us why she has been considered as one of the finest actresses of Malayalam cinema, with her subtle yet intense performance.

Asif Ali, who appears as Govind, plays the bossy, crooked, instantly dislikeable character to near perfection. Tovino Thomas who plays the super-charming Vishal, has done a great job. Siddique, who plays Pallavi's father, deserves special mention for his exceptional performance. The rest of the cast, including Anarkali Marakkar, Prathap Pothen, Prem Prakash, etc., are good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Mukesh Muraleedharan, the DOP has done a great job by creating a perfect backdrop for the survival drama with great visualisation. The excellent editing by the senior editor Mahesh Narayanan has made Uyare a highly engaging watch.

Gopi Sundar's music, especially the background score is top notch. Dirty Hands, the team which created Parvathy look for the movie, deserves great applause.

Verdict

Uyare is a brilliantly made film on acid attack survivors, which has some exceptional acting moments to offer. Do not miss this one!