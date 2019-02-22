Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam Movie Review: An Engaging Murder Mystery!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Lena, Shammi Thilakan Director: Rejishh Midhila

Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam is the murder mystery movie which features Amit Chakkalakkal in the lead role. The movie marks the second outing of young director Rejishh Midhila, who made his directorial debut with the Jayasurya starrer Lal Bahadhur Shastri, which had released in the theatres in 2015. Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam is produced by Take One Entertainment and Straight Line Productions.

Plot

Vincent Kombala is an ex-policeman who quit his job and turned into a priest. He lives in an island named Arayamthuruth and is loved and respected by the villagers. Vincent Kombala is in a dilemma when a murderer confesses his crime to him, as he is torn between his religious beliefs and the sense of justice. How the pastor solves the murder mystery forms the crux of the story.



Script & Direction

Writer-director Rejishh Midhila has been successful in presenting a pretty engaging film, with a strong storyline. Even though a pastor investigating a murder seems like a bit strange situation, the director has succeeded in convincing the audiences with the proper execution of a neatly written screenplay.

However, the narrative does tend to get a bit over-dramatic, especially in a few sequences which feature the adventures of the central character. Also, the movie falls into a slow pace at certain points. However, writer-director Rejishh Midhila has succeeded in creating a good movie experience, with this unconventional murder mystery.



Performances

Amit Chakkalakkal, who essays the central character Vincent Kombala has done complete justice to his well-written role. However, the actor’s performance gets a bit over-the-top at certain portions, which he needs to work on. The rest of the star cast, which includes the senior actors like Nedumudi Venu, Lal, Shammi Thilakan, Dileesh Pothan, Lena, etc., have played their parts to near perfection.



Technical Aspects

Eldho Issac, the director of photography has done a great job in creating the perfect backdrop to the murder mystery film, with his excellent visuals. Mejo Joseph’s excellent music score, especially the highly impressive background score, deserves a special applause.



Verdict

Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam is an unconventional murder mystery which makes a mark with its strong plot and engaging execution. Do watch it if you love to watch something really different.

