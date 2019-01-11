Vijay Superum Pournamiyum Review: Asif Ali & Jis Joy Come Up With Yet Another Lovely Movie!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Asif Ali, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Siddique, Balu Varghese, Aju Varghese Director: Jis Joy

With Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, the golden combo of Asif Ali and director Jis Joy are back again. We all know the huge impact that the combo's previous film Sunday Holiday had created and hence the expectations are good enough on Vijay Superum Pournamiyum as well. Has the movie lived up to those expectations? Read Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Plot

The core plot of Vijay Superum Pournamiyum revolves around Vijay and Pournami, two youngsters. Vijay is a lazy guy who has completed his graduation in Engineering. At the same time, Pournami aims to be an enterpreneur. The film takes us through the interesting events in their life.

Script & Direction

Jis Joy is well-known for his feel good movies and the writer-director follows the same path that he has been following but with some interesting characterisations. The facets of the lead characters have been etched evry nicely by the writer and ther chance encounters do make sense in the script. He has not resorted for any unwanted twists or turns and the film-maker maintains the same balanace and mood in the entire movie. Due credits must be given to the film-maker for controlling some of the sequeneces with panache, which could have gone on to the dramatic mode. Yes, at times one would feel that there is an over-dosage of feel-good elements but still they don't leave you bored at any point of time. Vijay Superum Pournamiyum does impart the right amount of positivity and happiness to the audiences.

Performances

Asif Ali plays the role of Vijay and the actor has once again come up with a very fine performance. He has done complete justice to the character. Aishwarya Lakshmi portrays Pournami nicely and the role is quite different from the characters that he has done in her previous 3 movie. Siddique excels in the role of a father and the combination sequences between Asif Ali and Sidduqe are a treat to watch. The film also features Renji Panicker, Shanthi Krishna, Aju Varghese, Balu Varghese etc., in important roles. It has to be said that some of the characters have not bee developed to completion.

Other Aspects

Songs set to tune by Prince George gel well with the mood of the movie. 4 Musics have done a fine job with the BGM that also imparts a good feel. DOP by Renadive deserves praises and the visuals give a fresh feel. Editing works are also good.

Verdict

Vijay Superum Pournamiyum falls into those league of films that you can watch and come out of the theatres with a smiling face. Definitely, a joyous and pleasurable watching experience.