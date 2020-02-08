Ayyappanum Koshiyum Movie Review: Prithviraj & Biju Menon Excel In This Clash Of Toxic Masculinity!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Ranjith, Anil Nair, Gowri Nanda

Direction: Sachy

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles. The movie, that marks the duo's collaboration after the highly celebrated love story Anarkali, is written and directed by Sachy. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is produced by the banner Gold Coin Motion Pictures.

Did this Prithviraj Sukumaran-Biju Menon starrer live up to expectations? Read Ayyappanum Koshiyum movie review here, to know...

Plot

Koshi Kurian (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is a retired havildar from the Indian army who in on his way to Ooty via Attappady. He is caught red-handed by the police and excise department for carrying liquor since Attappady is a prohibited zone.

While Koshi tries to escape the charges using his money and influence, Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon) the senior police officer who is popular for his strong morals and values, registers his arrest. This incident bruises the giant-sized ego of Koshi who plans to avenge his insult. This results in the never-ending rivalry between Ayyappan and Koshi.

Script & Direction

Sachy, the writer-director amazes yet again with this out-and-out mainstream commercial film which actually portrays a different picture of toxic masculinity. For the first time in many years, we get to see two layered characters as the leading men. This movie doesn't really have a typical hero or villain, but what we get to see is the clash of two men and the extent of their respective egos.

The writer-director never lets the narrative fall into a slow pace despite having nearly 3 hours of running time, with his tightly-packed screenplay. Along with the two leads, the supporting characters, especially Gowri Nanda's Kannamma, are well-written and neatly developed. The song and action sequences are well-executed and elevate the cinematic experience which the movie offers.

Even though there are a few scenes that could have been avoided, it doesn't affect the overall impact. The situation humour is used intelligently in the narrative, which deserves applause. The great casting is the cherry on the cake.

Performances

Prithviraj Sukumaran delivers his finest performance in recent times as the flawed, egoistic Koshi Kurian who still has some humanity left on him. He has brilliantly portrayed the inner conflicts of Koshi, who is striving to move away from the shadow of his dominating father and create his own identity.

But it is Biju Menon, who overshadows the rest of the star cast with his outstanding performance as Ayyappan Nair. The actor's extraordinary underplay at certain moments is a real treat to watch on the silver screen. His amazing comic timing and effective onliners deserve extra points.

When it comes to the supporting cast, it is Ranjith who plays Koshi's dominating father Kurian, Gowri Nanda, who appears as Ayyappan Nair's wife and tribal activist Kannamma, and Anil Nair who plays the senior police officer who stand out with their terrific performances. The rest of the star cast is good in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Sudeep Elaman's brilliant visualisation is the soul of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which can be easily called as one of the most well-picturized Malayalam films of recent times. Mohandas has done an equally excellent job with an exceptional production design.

Jakes Bejoy, the music director scores with a totally unconventional yet highly appealing soundtrack. The background score too is outstanding and totally sinks in with the overall mood of the movie.

Verdict

Ayyappanum Koshiyum wonderfully redefines the idea of toxic masculinity which is overexploited by the mainstream Malayalam cinema over the years. Watch this film in theatres for the amazing performances by its brilliant star cast, especially Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

