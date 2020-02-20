Trance Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil Is The Heart & Soul Of This Gutsy Film!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Director:

Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan

Direction: Anwar Rasheed

Trance is the Malayalam drama film that features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The movie marks the comeback of popular filmmaker Anwar Rasheed into the direction, after a long gap of 8 years. Nazriya Nazim appears as the female lead opposite Fahadh Faasil in Trance, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan.

Did the Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed project live up to expectations? Read Trance movie review here, to know...

Plot

Viju Prasad (Fahadh Faasil) is a struggling motivational speaker from Kanyakumari. Viju relocates to Mumbai after an unfortunate incident turns his life upside down. In Mumbai, he meets Rozario (Gautham Menon) and Gilbert (Chemban Vinod Jose) and joins them, taking the new identity of Pastor Joshua Carlton. He also crosses paths with Esther Lopez (Nazriya Nazim). What happens to Viju's life after he makes new friendships in Mumbai forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Director Anwar Rasheed and writer Vincent Vadakkan truly deserve a big applause for making Trance, which is unarguably a gutsy film in all senses. The movie deals with a highly sensitive topic with utmost sensibility. The first half of the movie is totally on point with the excellent narrative, grand making style, and perfect pace.

But, the second half doesn't quite match up with the expectations set by the excellent first half. Even though the extremely stylish making saves the show, the second half loses its grip, especially when it comes to the portrayal of Joshua's thought process. Also, the Joshua-Esther track looks forced and dragged at certain points.

However, Trance is nothing like you have seen in the Malayalam cinema before. Even if the Anwar Rasheed directorial might not be everyone's cup of tea, it will surely impress the audiences who love unique movie experiences.

Performances

Fahadh Faasil is one of those rare actors who constantly reinvents himself with every passing film. The National award winner's brilliant performance in unarguably the heart and soul of Trance. Fahadh truly astonishes in the role of Viju Prasad with his impeccable acting skills and unmatchable energy. He is truly one of the finest acting talents of Indian cinema, right now.

Nazriya Nazim has finally broken her bubbly, girl next door image with the character Esther Lopez, and has played her part perfectly. Gautham Menon, the filmmaker who appears as Rosario, has excelled in his part. The rest of the star cast, including Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Arjun Ashokan, Unnimaya Prasad, and so on, have played their respective roles to near perfection.

Technical Aspects

Amal Neerad once again proves he is one of the finest talents we have, with the extraordinary visualization. The brilliant cinematography makes Trance a visually-enthralling experience theatre experience. Praveen Prabhakar's editing is not up to the mark, as the movie loses its pace in the second half.

Jackson Vijayan makes a fantastic debut with the unique soundtrack of the movie, which totally goes hand-in-hand with the narrative. The background score by Jackson Vijayan and Sushin Shyam is fantastic and totally elevates the overall experience.

Verdict

Trance is a gutsy attempt and a totally unique movie experience. Watch it for the brilliant performances by the star cast, especially Fahadh Faasil and the exceptional theatre experience. But, this Anwar Rasheed movie is definitely not everyone's cup of tea.