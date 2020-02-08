    For Quick Alerts
      Varane Avashyamund Movie Review: A Heart-Warming Take On Love & Relationships!

      3.0/5

      Varane Avashyamund is the family entertainer that marks popular actor Dulquer Salmaan's debut as a producer. The actor himself essays one of the lead roles in the movie, along with senior actors Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan. Varane Avashyamund is written and directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

      Did Dulquer Salmaan's debut production venture impress the cine-goers? Read Varane Avashyamund Movie Review here, to know...

      Plot

      Neena (Shobana) is a single mother who lives in Chennai with her only daughter Nikhita aka Nikki (Kalyani Priyadarshan). She is a bold woman who believes in following her heart. Her daughter Nikhita, on the other hand, is against the concept of love marriage and wants to have an arranged marriage.

      However, the mother-daughter duo's life takes a different turn when Major Unnikrishnan (Suresh Gopi), a retired army officer and Bibeesh Mr. Fraud (Dulquer Salmaan), a carefree young man come to live in their apartment complex. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

      Script & Direction

      Anoop Sathyan makes a confident debut with Varane Avashyamund, which can be called a complete family entertainer for all types of audiences. The movie has all the elements which are needed for a perfect entertainer, from romance, comedy, and family sentiments. Director Anoop has totally succeeded in striking a balance between these three elements, without overdoing any of it.

      All the characters, especially Major Unnikrishnan and Nikhita are well-written and developed and get the space they deserve. The movie has some wonderful comical sequences (especially the references to Suresh Gopi's popular characters which worked very well) that thoroughly entertain you and several heart-warming moments that will bring a smile to your faces.

      But Varane Avashyamund has its own little flaws as well.

