Varane Avashyamund Movie Review: A Heart-Warming Take On Love & Relationships!

Star Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Urvashi

Direction: Anoop Sathyan

Varane Avashyamund is the family entertainer that marks popular actor Dulquer Salmaan's debut as a producer. The actor himself has essayed one of the lead roles in the movie, along with senior actors Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and newcomer Kalyani Priyadarshan. Varane Avashyamund is written and directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

Did Dulquer Salmaan's debut production venture impress the cine-goers? Read Varane Avashyamund Movie Review here, to know...

Plot

Neena (Shobana) is a single mother who lives in Chennai with her only daughter Nikhita aka Nikki (Kalyani Priyadarshan). She is a bold woman who believes in following her heart. Her daughter Nikhita, on the other hand, wants to have an arranged marriage and registers in a matrimonial site.

However, the mother-daughter duo's life takes a different turn when Major Unnikrishnan (Suresh Gopi), a retired army officer and Bibeesh aka Mr. Fraud (Dulquer Salmaan), a carefree young man come to live in their apartment complex. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Script & Direction

Anoop Sathyan makes a great debut with Varane Avashyamund, which is a complete family entertainer for all types of audiences. The movie has all the elements which are needed for a perfect entertainer, including romance, comedy, and family sentiments. Director Anoop has totally succeeded in striking a balance between these three elements, without overdoing any of it.

All the characters, especially Major Unnikrishnan and Nikhita are well-written and developed and get the space they deserve. The movie has some wonderful comical sequences (especially the references to Suresh Gopi's popular characters which worked very well) that thoroughly entertain you and several heart-warming moments that will bring a smile to your faces.

But Varane Avashyamund has its own little flaws as well. The basic plot is wafer-thin and the proceedings are highly predictable. All the major developments are narrated through songs, especially in the second half, which affects the overall impact to a certain extent. But none of these factors prevent the movie from becoming the heart-warming entertainer it is.

Performances

Suresh Gopi has made us realise how much we missed him on the silver screen, with his fantastic performance as Major Unnikrishnan. The senior actor is truly a delight to watch in the role of the ex-army officer who lacks confidence when it comes to handling women. He has simply outshined the rest of the star cast in every scene he appears, especially in comical situations.

Shobhana, the veteran actress is unarguably the perfect choice for the character Neena, the bold single mother and amazes with her effortless performance. Kalyani Priyadarshan, the young actress has made a confident debut with the movie and amazes with her mature acting skills. She is definitely here to stay.

Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the relatively smaller role among the four protagonists, has played his part perfectly and shows his immense growth as an actor in the emotional sequences. When it comes to the supporting cast, it is Urvashi and Johny Antony who stand out with their exceptional comical timing. The rest of the star cast, including KPAC Lalitha, Lalu Alex, Major Ravi, Siju Wilson, Meera Krishnan, Wafa Khathija Rahman, and so on, are also perfect in their respective roles.

Technical Aspects

Mukesh Muraleedharan's exceptional visualization has made the movie a complete treat to watch. Alphons Joseph, the music director scores with the versatile and appealing soundtrack and highly impactful background score.

Verdict

Varane Avashyamund is a heart-warming take on love and relationships, which is enriched with the excellent performances by its amazing star cast. Watch this entertainer with your family.

