Cold Case Movie Review: This Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Not Your Usual Cop Thriller

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Athmiya Rajan Director: Tanu Balak

Cold Case, the mystery-cop thriller has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan have played the lead roles in the movie, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak. Cold Case is jointly produced by Jomon T John, Shameer Muhammed, and Anto Joseph, under the banners Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company.

Did Prithviraj Sukumaran cop thriller impress the audiences? Read the Cold Case movie review here, to know...

What's Yay:

Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Sathyajith

Interesting plot and the good first half

Excellent making style and technical aspects

What's Nay

Template horror elements

Weak second half and climax

Plot

A human skull is found from the backwaters, and ACP Sathyajith IPS (Prithviraj Sukumaran) is assigned to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan), a journalist and single mother shifts to a new house with her little daughter Chinnootty, where she experiences paranormal activities. Sathyajith and Medha proceed with their respective investigations and reach a common point. What happens next thickens the plot.

Performances

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays ACP Sathyajith, has excelled as the reserved, intelligent police officer. The actor breaks the mold of his signature hyper-masculine police roles, with the brilliant underplay in Cold Case. Even though the character doesn't offer him much to perform, Prithviraj's exceptional screen presence and voice modulation adds the much-needed impact and eventually emerges as a major saving grace.

Aditi Balan has delivered a decent performance as journalist Medha Padmaja. But at certain points, the underplay plays spoilsport and the actress struggles to create the necessary impact. Also, the lip-sync issues are quite evident.

Anil Nedumangadu makes a mark with the final performances of his career, as CI Ziyad. The rest of the star cast, including Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Athmiya Rajan, Suchitra Pillai, Pooja Mohanraj, Ravi Krishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, and so on have played their parts well.

Verdict

Cold Case is not your usual cop thriller. This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a decent investigative thriller with template horror elements, which makes it a perfect one-time watch. But, the movie might disappoint the viewers who expect more.