Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil In This Brilliantly Crafted Tragedy Is Pure Cinematic Gold!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad, PN Sunny, Joji Mundakkayam Director: Dileesh Pothan

Joji, the tragic drama that features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The movie marks yet another collaboration of the celebrated director-writer duo, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran. According to director Dileesh, Joji is a film that they have attempted to make, out of the inspiration they had from Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Did this Fahadh Faasil starring tragic drama impress the movie fanatics? Read Joji review here to know...

*NO SPOILERS AHEAD*

What's Yay:

Fahadh Faasil!

The excellent supporting cast

Brilliant cinematography and background score

What's Nay:

The slow-paced narrative

Predictability

Story

Joji (Fahadh Faasil) is an unemployed engineering dropout who aspires to become a wealthy NRI someday. He is the youngest son of Panachel Kuttappan, a rich planter (PN Sunny), and is often mistreated by his father. When Kuttappan suffers a stroke, everyone except his elder son Jomon (Baburaj) shows indifference to his imminent death. But the patriarch bounces back in no time, surprising his family. However, Joji finally does the unthinkable to break free from his father's dominance.

Verdict

Joji is an unsettling tragic drama that stays true to its genre. This Dileesh Pothan directorial is definitely not everyone's cup of tea. But Fahadh Faasil in this brilliantly crafted tragedy is pure cinematic gold.