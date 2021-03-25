Kala Movie Review: This Tovino Thomas Starrer Is A Celebration Of Raw Violence And Masculinity!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Tovino Thomas, Sumesh Moor, Lal, Divya Pillai Director: Rohith VS

Kala is the action thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role. According to the makers, Kala is the most feel-bad film of the year. The movie, which is directed by Rohith VS, has hit the theatres as leading man-producer Tovino Thomas's first release post-lockdown.

Did the action thriller meet the expectations of audiences? Read Kala movie review here to know...

Plot

Shaji (Tovino Thomas) is an unemployed man who is surviving on his father's (Lal) money after a few unsuccessful business attempts. He spends most of his time with his pet dog, Blackie. A group of labourers arrives at their farm for work, and one of them (Sumesh Moor) has a mission. Things take a different turn when Shaji's wife (Divya Pillai) and son are at her parental house, and his father goes for a medical check-up.

Script & Direction

Rohith VS, the director himself has written the film along with Yadhu Pushkaran. Kala is an absolute celebration of raw violence and masculinity, which makes it a refreshing watch (especially while considering the overflow of feel-good films in the last few years). This Tovino Thomas starrer is a dark, violent thriller that stays completely true to its genre.

Unlike the formula films, here we are presented with a protagonist who is egoistic and narcissistic. Shaji is not the epitome of goodness, but he is someone who wants everything to go his way. The director-writer duo succeeds in developing all characters with utmost conviction, which is laudable. Another plus point of Kala is that it never over-explains anything, and demands viewers to use their intelligence.

But, the movie does falter at places when the dark tone and eeriness used in the narrative goes over the board. As the trailers suggested, the action sequences take up the major portions of the film. While the attention goes completely towards the action, the plot development dies down after a point.

Verdict

Kala is a celebration of raw violence and masculinity. This Tovino Thomas starrer is an absolute treat for the action movie lovers but is definitely not for faint-hearted.